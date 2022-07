BRADFORD — The “Christmas in July Fundraiser” in memory of Staci Blythe was held Saturday, July 16. The event has collected and donated over $100,000 and has helped over 1,000 children. All proceeds from this event provides Christmas gifts to local children in need along with inpatient children during Christmas at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital where Staci was also treated.

BRADFORD, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO