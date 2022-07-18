Upriver Lakes Sturgeon Spearing Tag Applications Due August 1st

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced the state is ready for the July 16, 2022, transition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The new calling code of 988 will allow people of all ages who are experiencing a crisis—whether that is thoughts of suicide, a mental health concern or substance use issue, or any other kind of emotional distress—to get help for themselves or a loved one by connecting them with a trained crisis counselor. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free and confidential service that is available 24/7, and anyone can access the Lifeline by calling 988 (multiple languages available), texting a message to 988 (English only), or using the chat feature at 988lifeline.org (English only).

