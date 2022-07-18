ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago, WI

Upriver Lakes Sturgeon Spearing Tag Applications Due August 1st

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Wisconsin DNR reminds sturgeon spearers that the deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag is coming up fast, with an August 1st deadline. Due to a higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes, only 500 license holders will be selected...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

DATCP Reminds Processors to Apply for Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants, Attend Grant Writing Webinar on July 29

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds Wisconsin meat and poultry processors to apply for Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants by August 19, 2022. Gov. Tony Evers announced the creation of the grant in May 2022, investing up to $10 million in the program to continue to grow Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

“This Definitely Is Our Super Bowl”

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – With EAA AirVenture set to begin next week at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, the community is bracing for an influx of visitors. Studies from UW-Oshkosh show 600 thousand people come to the area for the gathering July 25th through the 31st. “This is the...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Gas Prices Hit Below $4 Mark in Parts of Northeast Wisconsin

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 we saw in Howard is not a bad price right now.
HOWARD, WI
wtaq.com

Gas Prices Down 17 Cents In Green Bay And Appleton

NE WISCONSIN (WTAQ) – Average gas prices in the state continue a downward trend. According to GasBuddy, prices in Green Bay dropped 17.6 cents last week. The area’s average is now $4.19. The lowest price listed in Green Bay today is $3.76 a gallon at the Kwik Trip...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Winnebago, WI
Government
City
Butte Des Morts, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Winnebago, WI
wtaq.com

2022 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Application Period Opens

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites organic food processors and producers to apply for reimbursement of costs related to organic certification from USDA’s Organic Certification Cost Share Program through October 31, 2022. Farms and businesses that produce, process, or package...
MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

Fallout From June Storms Continues

TOWN OF OSBORN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – They say finding a needle in a haystack is tough. How about finding nails in a hay field meant to feed your cows?. “Lots of little shingles with nails sticking straight up out of the shingle,” described Dan Baumgartner, an organic farmer in Outagamie County. “It’s a headache that I did not expect.”
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Star Farmers is Brayden Peter of Howards Grove FFA

Brayden Peter of the Howards Grove FFA Chapter recent won the Wisconsin Star Farmer award at the State FFA Convention in Madison. The Star Farmer Award recognizes students in production agriculture working with entrepreneurship programs, ranging from animals to crops. Brayden raises breeding and market show pigs on his family farm, Peter Family Show Pigs.
HOWARDS GROVE, WI
wtaq.com

Gov. Evers, DHS Announce Wisconsin is Ready to Transition to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced the state is ready for the July 16, 2022, transition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The new calling code of 988 will allow people of all ages who are experiencing a crisis—whether that is thoughts of suicide, a mental health concern or substance use issue, or any other kind of emotional distress—to get help for themselves or a loved one by connecting them with a trained crisis counselor. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free and confidential service that is available 24/7, and anyone can access the Lifeline by calling 988 (multiple languages available), texting a message to 988 (English only), or using the chat feature at 988lifeline.org (English only).
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sturgeon#Lake Winnebago#Spear#Lake Butte Des Morts#Poygan#Dnr Sturgeon#Wtaq News
wtaq.com

Stolen Iola Car Show Vehicle Found In Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A car that was stolen from the Iola Car Show this month has been recovered. The 1968 black Ford Mustang was purchased at the show, but authorities say it was then stolen from the grounds before the show closed on July 9th. A business...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Edge announces winners of five $2,000 scholarships

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is investing in its membership. Through the dairy cooperative’s annual scholarship program, five young adults will receive $2,000 awards to pursue higher education. This year’s recipients are Rachel Abel, Thayne Bjelland, Lauren Breunig, Amber Fietzer and Ella Miller. Abel...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Rockers roll past Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO – The Green Bay Rockers earned a big 10-6 win on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. The scoring started in the third inning. Green Bay scored three times in the frame; first, Carson Yates came on a wild pitch, then Tristin Garcia and Griffin Stevens each had RBI singles.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
wtaq.com

NASCAR drops Road America for Chicago

While the Xfinity series has had a successful 11 year run at Road America in Elkhart Lake, the NASCAR Cup Series also returned with 4th of July weekend races in 2021 and 2022 but the big boys may not return for a while. NASCAR announced on Tuesday it’s dropping Road America from it’s schedule next year after signing a 3 year agreement to hold a street race in downtown Chicago that weekend instead. NASCAR will conduct a 12 turn, two and a half mile race around Grant Park in Chicago beginning in 2023. Ty Gibbs won this year’s race before near record attendance on July 2. NASCAR hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the road course at Road America in the future and it’s uncertain if the Xfinity series will continue as well.
CHICAGO, IL
wtaq.com

Short Vehicle Chase Ends in Rollover After Underage Drinking Party in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies were led on a short vehicle chase after responding to an underage drinking party Friday night. The sheriff’s office says at about 10:25 p.m., an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in Scandinavia was reported. It was reported the party invite was spread through Snapchat to about 300 juveniles.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Packers, Badgers Running Backs Annihilate Minor League Baseball Mascots

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two of the state of Wisconsin’s most famous running backs look like they’re ready for training camp — at the expense of baseball mascots. First up was A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers. He was in Kenosha on Saturday night for a celebrity softball game. He lined up against Kenosha Kingfish mascot Elvis for an Oklahoma drill, and …
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Father Ordered to Stand Trial in Toddler’s Fentanyl Poisoning Death

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man was ordered Monday to stand trial in connection with his toddler’s death after the child apparently found illicit drugs while the parents were napping and died of fentanyl poisoning. Derrick Young, 23, and Tyana Putzlocker, 22, are charged with child neglect...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Veterans Install American Flags At Area Cemeteries

TOWN OF BREED, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – American flags are coming to some area cemeteries. Volunteers laid the groundwork Tuesday at the cemetery in the Oconto County Town of Breed. With the pull of a cord, a power auger spins to life. The fresh hole at the Union Cemetery will serve as the foundation for a new American flag.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Suicide Awareness Program for First Responders Coming Soon

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new suicide awareness program, Master Resiliency Training, is specifically designed for emergency medical service workers. Emergency responders said scene safety is what they prepare for, but the greater risk is actually suicide. “People don’t really know what you’re dealing with unless you’re there, you’ve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy