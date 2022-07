The 2022 Tour de France moves into the hills of southern France today for the final competitive stage before the procession to Paris tomorrow, with this stage 20 individual time trial from the clifftop village of Rocamadour in to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its chateau.The route is a 41km to road which contains some undulations and offers some scope for time gains, but it would take some truly dramatic for the podium places to shift now. Jonas Vingegaard is on course for his first Tour de France crown with a three-minute lead over reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, and...

CYCLING ・ 28 MINUTES AGO