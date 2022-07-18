ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans says he’s ‘laser-focused’ on finding a partner

By Kevin Slane
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The Sudbury native seems ready to settle down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Adh1F_0gjtB4r900
Chris Evans at the world premiere of "Lightyear."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvpY9_0gjtB4r900

In Netflix’s new action movie “The Gray Man,” Chris Evans plays a character who is hell-bent on finding an on-the-run hitman played by Ryan Gosling. Off the screen, the Sudbury native is “laser-focused” on finding someone else: A long-term partner.

In an interview with Shondaland, the actor, 41, discussed his desire to find someone to “pour all of [him]self into.”

“[I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” Evans said. “I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

This is hardly the first time Evans has expressed a desire to find himself a long-term partner and start a family. The actor told Men’s Journal in a 2019 interview that he hoped to settle down and have kids.

“I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” Evans told the magazine. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s*** like that.”

One thing’s for sure: Whoever ends up joining forces with Captain America better love spending time — and probably living — in Massachusetts.

The same Men’s Journal article details how Evans spends most of his downtime in Massachusetts rather than Los Angeles, hanging out with a tight-knit group of longtime friends and spending time with his family. Evans also spent most of the early months of the pandemic hunkered down in Massachusetts living with his younger brother, Scott.

“I was never much of a ‘I can’t wait to leave this town’ kind of kid,” Evans told Men’s Journal. “This is home to me. I have no desire to lay down roots somewhere else.”

State
Massachusetts State
