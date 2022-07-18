About Town: Danny McMillen

Charles Edward English, 74, of Richland, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman Medical Center of Columbia. He is survived by his wife, April English of the home; two children, Tommy English (Alicia) of Bostwick, Fla. and Glen English (Dana) of Elkton, Fla.; three step-children, Ryan Juergens of Richland; Mikayla Harvey (Cole) of Quantico, Va. and Adyson Day (Kevan Berry) of Richland; five grandchildren, Trista, Olivia, Marissa, Seth, and Danielle; four step-grandchildren, Khloee, Elijah, Aubree, and Atticus; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha English Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.; several other relatives and many friends.
