ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

About Town: Danny McMillen

By Kirk Pearce kirk@laclederecord.com
Laclede Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny McMillen is a talented musician and artist who has lived in Lebanon for the...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laclede Record

JUANITA ANNE WOLKEN

Juanita Anne Wolken, 77, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin. She was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Carl “Jack’’ William and Juanita Davis Holler. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Frances Fae...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Help Springfield cats with Watching Over Whiskers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR 10 Daybreak talked to Marci Bowling of Watching Over Whiskers and Faith the cat in the studio Wednesday. Bowling founded Watching Over Whiskers to help cats in the Springfield area get healthy and find their forever homes. The cats that her organization has helped include Faith, who joined her in our […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Governor Mike Parson to visit Lebanon Wednesday

HB3020 includes $5 million in funding for the Jordan Valley Community Health Center Clinic and Lebanon R-3 Early Childhood Center scheduled to open in 2023 in the Robert W. Plaster Center for Student Success. [LEBANON, MO] – Jordan Valley Community Health Center (JVCHC) and the Lebanon R-3 School District are...
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
KOLR10 News

MacCheesy announces new location to be in Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

CHARLES EDWARD ENGLISH

Charles Edward English, 74, of Richland, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman Medical Center of Columbia. He is survived by his wife, April English of the home; two children, Tommy English (Alicia) of Bostwick, Fla. and Glen English (Dana) of Elkton, Fla.; three step-children, Ryan Juergens of Richland; Mikayla Harvey (Cole) of Quantico, Va. and Adyson Day (Kevan Berry) of Richland; five grandchildren, Trista, Olivia, Marissa, Seth, and Danielle; four step-grandchildren, Khloee, Elijah, Aubree, and Atticus; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha English Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.; several other relatives and many friends.
RICHLAND, MO
kmmo.com

AREA TOWN TO BE FEATURED IN SMALL TOWN SHOWCASE

The winners of the Missouri Humanities’ 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” includes a town in the KMMO listening area. According to Missouri Humanities, the five communities to be showcased in 2023 are: Norborne (Carroll County, Population: 637), Seymour (Webster County, Population: 2,000), St. James (Phelps County, Population: 3,900), Doniphan (Ripley County, Population: 2,000) and Carl Junction (Jasper County, Population: 8,000).
NORBORNE, MO
QSR magazine

McAlister's Deli Headed to Rolla, Missouri, with July 25 Opening

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Rolla, Missouri, at 301 N. Bishop Ave Rolla, MO 65401 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away free 30-day Tea Passes to the first 100 people in line on opening day. This entitles the guest to get one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.
ROLLA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laclede Record

MSG (RET) CARL J. WINNINGHAM JR.

MSG (Ret) Carl J. Winningham Jr., 89, of Waynesville, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Harry S Truman VA Hospital of Columbia. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Winningham of the home; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Hammack of the home and Pam Smith (Ron) of St. Robert; five brothers-in-law, Cliff Hammock (Tammy) of Claremont, Fla.; Danny Hammock of St. Robert; Bill Hammock (Rhonda) of St. Robert; Mark Hammock of St. Robert, and Gary Hammock (Jennifer) of St. Robert; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
sgfcitizen.org

5 scenic Ozarks wonders (almost) anyone can see in a day

While a scenic view after a long hike is certainly rewarding, you don’t always have to work that hard. Numerous gorgeous spots in the Missouri Ozarks can be enjoyed without breaking a sweat. We’ve rounded up five easy-access beauties featuring springs, mills, and waterfalls in the Ozark National Scenic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

JOHNNY JAMES BIRAM

Johnny James Biram, 88, of Licking, formerly of Plato, died Thursday, July 8, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. to Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram. Johnny grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. On June 3, 1954, he married...
PLATO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Laclede Record

Fair 'shows' record numbers

This year’s Laclede County Fair drew huge crowds and attracted record earnings for the market animal show, according to Fair Board President Glenn Raef. Raef said that they don’t have all the numbers in yet, but he said all indications show that it was the biggest fair the county fair board has ever put on. “Just from the amount of the sales. and the gate numbers overnight, it was the biggest and best we’ve ever had,” he said. For more on this story see the LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

JUDY HARGIS

Judy Hargis, 71, of Buffalo, died Thursday,July 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was born Aug. 17, 1950, to Glen E. and Fern (DeGeere) Scroggins. Judy attended Hillcrest High School in Springfield and Mansfield High School in Mansfield. For nearly 43 years Judy worked for OACAC helping reduce poverty and improving the quality of life for families and individuals in Dade and Dallas County. First as a family resource specialist then as the supervisor of the Dallas County Neighborhood Center for many years. She retired after more than four decades in August 2021.
BUFFALO, MO
Washington Examiner

McDonald's and Dairy Queen in Missouri engage in roast war with outdoor signs

It is always a good sign when rival companies try to get a fries out of one another. A McDonald's restaurant in Marshfield, Missouri, started the bickering in mid-July, posting a message on its restaurant sign asking the nearby Dairy Queen whether the fast food restaurant was open to a "sign war." Dairy Queen responded with its own message, claiming it would but that it is "2 busy makin ice cream," a dig at how ice cream machines at McDonald's restaurants always seem to be broken, according to USA Today.
MARSHFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

MARSELLA (JONES) O’CONNOR

Marsella (Jones) O’Connor, 86, of Niangua, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home. She was born March 7, 1936, in Rogersville, Mo. to Ulva and Viola (Cornett) Jones. On April 21, 1957, she was married Garrel O’Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, May...
NIANGUA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy