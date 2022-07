The New York Knicks had an exciting summer league performance to help kick off the 2022-23 season. The team made it all the way to the Summer League Final where they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers. This was the first time the Knicks have ever made the Summer League Finals. While the addition of a ring for the winning team might have made the loss sting a little bit more for New York, there were still plenty of positive takeaways for the team. Here are the three biggest overreactions for the team following the Las Vegas spectacle.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO