Edgewater Police: Man stole Amazon delivery truck before crashing it

By Jack Lowenstein
 3 days ago

Suspect faces charges for allegedly stealing Amazon van 00:28

A man is accused of threatening to shoot an Amazon driver, stealing their delivery truck and crashing it into other vehicles before being brought into custody.

Edgewater Police Department arrested 43-year-old Stephen Clark on Sunday afternoon. Police say he was running through the backyards of home after crashing an Amazon delivery truck he stole.

According to the press release, Clark stole the truck from an Amazon Driver in the 1800 block of Depew Street after threatening to shoot them. Clark is then accused of traveling with the driver in the truck for about a 1/4 mile before letting the Amazon worker out.

Police say Clark sped through neighborhoods streets recklessly, running a stop sign at W 26th Ave and Eaton St, where he crashed in three vehicles. Luckily, there were no serious injuries to anyone who was hit by the Amazon truck in their vehicles.

After crashing the delivery truck, police say Clark got out of the truck and was reported to have been seen acting suspicious and entering backyards.

Police responding to the area found Clark and were able to bring him into custody after a short chase.

Clark was booked into Jefferson County Jail. He faces charges for 1st degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Robbery, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of a Police Office as well as numerous traffic violations.

