Blount County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Knox, Loudon, NW Blount by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blount...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Claiborne County in east Tennessee Northwestern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Hancock County in east Tennessee Northeastern Campbell County in east Tennessee Southern Lee County in southwestern Virginia * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 130 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Calvin to near Binghamtown to near Fonde to near Wilkerson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sneedville, Jonesville, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Harrogate, Jellico, Springdale, Howard Quarter, Cumberland Gap and Evanston. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee near mile marker 161. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Blount, Cocke, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Blount; Cocke; Sevier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Blount, Cocke and Sevier. * WHEN...Until 515 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 215 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gatlinburg, Pittman Center, Townsend, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Elkmont, Roundtop Mountain State Park, Cosby and Hartford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CLAIBORNE...NORTHWESTERN HAWKINS...HANCOCK...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND SOUTHERN LEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Jefferson County in east Tennessee Southwestern Grainger County in east Tennessee West central Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 144 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Market, or 8 miles southwest of Jefferson City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Panther Creek State Park and Piedmont. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 416 and 424. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grainger; Hamblen; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON SOUTHWESTERN GRAINGER AND WEST CENTRAL HAMBLEN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell; Knox FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell and Knox. * WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of half an inch possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pineville, Middlesboro, Davisburg, Ingram, Wheeler, Chenoa, Kayjay, Trosper, Clear Creek Springs, Noetown, Hubbs, Fonde, Binghamtown, Frakes, Fourmile, Goins, Pruden, Birdseye, Meldrum and Wallsend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fentress, Pickett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Fentress; Pickett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pickett and northern Fentress Counties through 145 AM CDT At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Pisgah, or 10 miles northeast of Jamestown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pickett State Park and Pall Mall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell and Knox. * WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of half an inch possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pineville, Middlesboro, Davisburg, Ingram, Wheeler, Chenoa, Kayjay, Trosper, Clear Creek Springs, Noetown, Hubbs, Fonde, Binghamtown, Frakes, Fourmile, Goins, Pruden, Birdseye, Meldrum and Wallsend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee East central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Farragut, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 362 and 396. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 79 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McCreary, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCreary; Wayne; Whitley FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MCCREARY, SOUTHERN WAYNE AND SOUTHWESTERN WHITLEY COUNTIES At 205 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monticello, Williamsburg, Whitley City, Co-Operative, Blue Heron, Slavens, Ritner, Stearns, Marshes Siding, Kidds Crossing, Griffin, Pine Knot, Rockeybranch, Great Meadows Campsites, Coopersville, Strunk, Parmleysville, Barrier, Burfield and Oil Valley. Additional rainfall of half an inch is possible. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

Community Policy