Special Weather Statement issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Knox, Loudon, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell; Knox FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell and Knox. * WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 158 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall of half an inch possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pineville, Middlesboro, Davisburg, Ingram, Wheeler, Chenoa, Kayjay, Trosper, Clear Creek Springs, Noetown, Hubbs, Fonde, Binghamtown, Frakes, Fourmile, Goins, Pruden, Birdseye, Meldrum and Wallsend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0