Special Weather Statement issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Knox, Loudon, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Blount; Cocke; Sevier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Blount, Cocke and Sevier. * WHEN...Until 515 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 215 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gatlinburg, Pittman Center, Townsend, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Elkmont, Roundtop Mountain State Park, Cosby and Hartford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO