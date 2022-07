Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred in Larue County on Sunday evening. The collision took place near the 1900 block of Bardstown Road when 32-year-old Robert Wilson of Elizabethtown collided head-on with a vehicle being operated by 34-year-old Tessie McNear of Hodgenville. Wilson’s passenger, 34-year-old Victoria Sharp of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene, and McNear’s passenger 41-year-old Carla Parker of Sonora was taken to the hospital but later died.

