ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Rome man allegedly assaults runner & steals iPod

By Thad Randazzo
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF LENNOX, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that on July 15th, a 62-year-old man entered their Headquarters in Oneida county and claimed that he was chased by two dogs before being assaulted and robbed by...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged for endangering a woman & her children

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged for allegedly endangering a woman and her children and then robbing her during an incident that took place on July 19th. According to police, around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a home on South Street regarding an […]
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Rome man arrested on weapons charges

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Rome is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening employees while being escorted out of a bar. According to New York State Police, 41-year-old Zachary J. Martin was at a restaurant/bar named Harpoon Eddie’s located at 611 Park Ave in the village of Sylvan Beach where he allegedly became intoxicated. Police stated that Martin had to be escorted by employees of the business off the premises.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of threatening workers at bar

SYLVAN BEACH — A Rome man is accused of getting drunk at Harpoon Eddie’s in Sylvan Beach and threatening employees when told to leave, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Zachary J. Martin, 41, of Rome, became intoxicated while at Harpoon Eddie’s on Park Avenue...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
Romesentinel.com

Trio charged in Oneida stabbing, police say

ONEIDA — A 21-year-old man and two younger teenagers have been charged with stabbing a man on Williams Street in Oneida, according to the Oneida Police Department. Police said Christian Weismore, 21, of Oneida; a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old attacked a 27-year-old man on Williams Street in the early morning hours of July 6. Police said the trio used a knife to stab the victim in the middle of the street and broke his cell phone.
ONEIDA, NY
Big Frog 104

Wanted for Questioning in Onondaga: Do You Know this Suspect?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a woman captured on surveillance video at several branches of a credit union. The suspect pictured, believed to be the same woman wearing different disguises, is accused of making several allegedly fraudulent transactions at Empower Federal Credit Union branches. The transactions, which total more than $19,000, have taken place at several different locations throughout Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Police release information from alleged altercation at Aldi on July 13

OSWEGO — A man is facing charges after an alleged physical altercation at an Aldi supermarket in Oswego last week. Oswego City Police said John M. Desantis, 41, of Oswego was arrested on Monday after allegedly engaging in a physical altercation with three people inside of the store on state Route 104 at approximately 2:35 p.m. on July 13.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

8-year-old boy’s family plans lawsuit over viral stolen chips case: ‘This is not community policing’

Syracuse, NY -- The family of an 8-year-old boy detained over a bag of stolen chips in April is now accusing the city of violating his constitutional rights. Two lawyers with a history of filing civil rights complaints against Syracuse police announced their intention to sue the city Wednesday on behalf of the boy’s father, Anthony Weah. The lawyers want the officers involved fired and are seeking millions in damages.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#The New York State Police
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of shoplifting in Rome Grand Union incident

ROME — A 20-year-old man is accused of shoplifting from the Grand Union grocery store Friday afternoon, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Alec W. Debella, of Rome, stole three cans of Steel Reserve from the store at about 4:41 p.m. Friday, for a total of $6.42. Police said Debella was stopped by store personnel.
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Motorcycle flips on wet roadway in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A motorcycle passenger was transported to the hospital after an accident occurred in the town of Floyd on Wednesday morning. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, road patrol deputies responded to Route 49 in the town of Floyd around 1:40 a.m. on July 20 for a report of a single-vehicle personal injury motor vehicle accident. After arriving at the scene deputies determined that 35-year-old Michael Major from Whitesboro was operating a 2016 Polaris Slingshot motorcycle heading east on Route 49 prior to the accident.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged with mugging in Madison County, troopers say

LENOX — A Rome man is accused of mugging a jogger with a pair of angry pit bulls in Madison County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the 62-year-old male jogger was running along a trail in the Town of Lenox at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he encountered two aggressive pit bull dogs, who were not leashed. Troopers said the jogger ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten, at which point he was confronted by the dogs' owner, Shalako Simon II, 22, of Rome.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Deadly crash on Route 92 in Cazenovia

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least one person died after a car crash in Cazenovia on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was just east of West Lake Road on Route 92 and involved 3 vehicles, a public information officer has confirmed to NewsChannel 9. At least four people were...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man causes violent scene outside county office building in Utica, authorities say

UTICA — A 48-year-old homeless man has been charged after threatening people and causing a scene outside the Oneida County Office Building in Utica Friday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Fernando P. Guantero, of Utica, was first spotted walking shirtless through the employee parking...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Crash smashes porch in Utica, police say

UTICA — A 22-year-old woman was ticketed after her motor vehicle crashed through a porch on James Street very early Friday morning, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Namir Davis, of Utica, was driving at a high speed in the 700 block of James St. at about 2 a.m. Friday when her vehicle went off the roadway. Police said Davis's vehicle crashed through a front porch, destroying the porch.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Boonville man charged with Grand Larceny

TOWN OF WEBB, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Boonville man has been arrested and charged with Grand Larceny after a month-long investigation by the Town of Webb Police. It is alleged that David N. Allen, 46 years old, had been hired by a homeowner to finish several projects at a residence over a year ago.
BOONVILLE, NY
94 KXZ

State Police Arrest Oneonta Man Following 23-Hour Standoff

It was a situation that arose at about 8:00 pm on Saturday in Oneonta, NY with State Troopers arriving at the home of an Oneonta man whose residence is located near the Farmhouse Diner on State Route 7 on Emmons Hill Road. According to State Police, their intention was to interview him for his involvement in a theft from Price Chopper in Oneonta on June 20th.
ONEONTA, NY
News Channel 34

Two Men sentenced in gas pump skimming scheme, including Broome Co.

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Two men from the Miami area have been sentenced in connection with a nationwide gas station skimming scheme including here in the Southern Tier. Hugo Hernandez, age 35, of Miami Lakes, Florida, was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for his roles in an access device fraud conspiracy and a money laundering conspiracy. Marlon Palacios, age 38, of Cape Coral, Florida, was sentenced today to four months in jail for his role in an access device fraud conspiracy and for committing aggravated identity theft. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).
ALBANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fight under investigation in Herkimer

HERKIMER — Following a violent fight between several young people at the ARC Park on German Street in Herkimer County, the Herkimer Police Department is asking for the public's help. Police said they were dispatched to the park around 6 p.m. Saturday for reports that a group of juveniles...
HERKIMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy