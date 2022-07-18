Texas DPS launching internal review of its response to Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reviewing its own response to the May 24 Uvalde school shooting .

In a statement to KXAN Monday, Texas DPS said it’s creating an internal committee, which will be led by the department’s Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Services, to conduct the investigation.

“Members are currently reviewing and examining the actions of every DPS Trooper, Officer, Agent and Ranger that responded to Robb Elementary to determine if any violations of policy, law, or doctrine occurred and where the department can make necessary improvements for future mass casualty responses,” DPS’ statement said in part.

The DPS committee will also include members from DPS’ Training Operations Division, Office of Inspector General, Office of General Counsel and Special Operations Group. DPS said no other details will be available until the committee has completed its review.

This comes as a Texas House investigative committee released its report on the shooting response Sunday . The report said a total of 376 law enforcement officers responded to Robb Elementary on May 24, with 91 responders coming from DPS.

Tuesday, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said he sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick demanding accountability from Texas DPS. He said he wanted to know why it took DPS over 50 days to start an internal audit and if we can trust the department to review its own mistakes made during the shooting response.

“I am requesting that you [Patrick] request that the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice review DPS’ internal investigation to ensure that it has thoroughly and aggressively reviewed the actions of its employees in response to the attack on Uvalde,” read part of Gutierrez’s letter.

You can read the full DPS statement about its internal investigation below.

