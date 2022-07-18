ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Baystate Health reports 80 COVID-19 patients, 3 in critical care

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x3Bf_0gjt6Gvq00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 80 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Pfizer vaccine for infants available at Northampton clinic

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 69 confirmed.
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed.
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed.
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed.

On Friday, Baystate Health reported 70 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY!

CT Update: Coronavirus, Variants, Monkey Pox OH MY! Over the past few years, a calming and informative voice on iHeartCommunities, Keith Grant of Hartford HealthCare, has shared scientific and clear advice and updates about some of the scary headlines we see and hear on a daily basis!. Enjoy our interview...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

UMass Amherst making changes to COVID-19 testing program

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst has announced an upcoming change to its COVID-19 testing on-campus. The university said that starting Monday, August 1, PCR testing will now be available for those with symptoms or known exposures. Elective PCR testing, such as a test needed for travel, will now cost...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Health
Northampton, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses the warning signs a of a brain tumor

(WTNH) – About 90,000 people in this country will be diagnosed with a brain tumor this year. It’s important to know the warning signs. Dr. Nazer Qureshi, the Director of the Brain Tumor Program with Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, discusses brain tumors.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn residents to avoid illegal swimming areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid#Critical Care#Baystate Medical Center#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
MassLive.com

Massachusetts colleges may soon be required to provide medication abortion at campus health centers: ‘Absolutely a measure that would further gender justice’

Massachusetts college students may soon be able to access medication abortion at their on-campus health centers — rather than trekking hours on public transit to reach the nearest abortion care provider, all to obtain two pills they will ultimately take in the comfort of their own homes. The push...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: July 18, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
AGAWAM, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Local psychologist named Commonwealth Heroine

AMHERST — A founding board member of Amherst Neighbors, an active community supporter of the Amherst A Better Chance Program and the co-president of the Roger Wallace Excellence in Teaching Foundation is getting statewide recognition. Patricia Romney of Amherst recently earned a Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women...
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
westernmassnews.com

Video of Amherst Police interaction with minors raises concerns

Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup. It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services. Town by Town: Rays of Hope donation, car seat installations, horse competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town takes...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW

What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy