Lansing, MI

Bob Finley leaves behind motor racing legacy

By Kyle Makin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People from all around gathered in Lansing Sunday for a parade to honor Bob Finley, a man who many say touched the hearts of everyone he came into contact with.

“In the community, I mean, you weren’t a stranger, once he met you one time you were family,” said Jeff Finley, son of Bob Finley and Vice President of Northside Towing.

Bob Finley was born on Feb. 23, 1937, in McKenzie, Tenn. He moved to Michigan with his family where his father taught him how to be a diesel mechanic, developing his life long love of cars.

He passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, leaving behind with him a racing legacy.

After working with a few tow truck companies, Bob Finley set his sights on starting his own business. In 1967, he did just that, building his first tow truck with his bare hands and Northside Towing as we know it came to be.

“What you see across the street today was built by all his hard work and work ethic, so as a family we just carry that on,” Jeff Finley said.

When he met his wife Diane, with her love of racing and with his knowledge of engines, it was the perfect match. He started racing, setting him on the path to be elected into the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame.

His passion for racing was later passed down to his sons, starting a generation of racers.

“My brother started racing and things just kind of escalated,” Jeff Finley said. “I raced some NASCAR stuff, and Dougie is a late model champion around here, and now my son races and Dougie’s boy races and now were carrying that legacy on.”

He was a hall of fame racer, a businessmen and a friend, but most importantly he was a father.

“He was a father to everyone, he raised so many kids that weren’t his and took them in, that’s probably what I’m proud of him for, he did such a great job at that,” Jeff Finley said.

