A teen assisted living caregiver was arrested at her place of employment after an alleged attack which left a victim with broken eyeglasses. Ariana Share Nieves, 19, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief after the the alleged attack which took place Tuesday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO