Bakersfield, CA

PG&E outage affecting nearly 1,800 customers

By Mason Rockfellow
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Power has been restored.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A power outage in central Bakersfield is currently affecting 1,728 customers, according to the PG&E outage website .

The outage is mostly affecting the Oleander/Sunset Neighborhood and started around 6:49 a.m. Monday, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has not been determined at the time of publication.

PG&E expects the power to be restored by 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

