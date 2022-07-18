PG&E outage affecting nearly 1,800 customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — A power outage in central Bakersfield is currently affecting 1,728 customers, according to the PG&E outage website .
The outage is mostly affecting the Oleander/Sunset Neighborhood and started around 6:49 a.m. Monday, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has not been determined at the time of publication.
PG&E expects the power to be restored by 4 p.m.Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17 News’ daily newsletter
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 1