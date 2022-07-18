ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Driver, 47, Killed In South Jersey Crash: NJSP

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 47-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a crash, authorities said.

Javier Sanchez, of Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, was driving a Ford Explorer south on Route 55 in Franklin Township, Gloucester County at 1:04 a.m. Friday, July 15, New Jersey State Police said.

His SUV left the roadway to the right side and struck a guardrail, Trooper Charles Marchan, a State Police spokesman, said.

Sanchez suffered fatal injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

