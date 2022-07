Sidy Cissoko, the No. 25 prospect in the ESPN 2023 mock draft, told ESPN that he has signed with the NBA's G League Ignite program. "We explored several options with my agents and I was convinced G League Ignite was the best opportunity to achieve my goals," Cissoko said Tuesday. "The ability of this program to maximize the potential of its players on and off the court convinced me. Even more, the tailor-made development program and opportunity to start my transition to the US game style, 3-point line and off-court life is a key asset. I felt during our conversations with the staff that I was a priority."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO