ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Oversize load damages overpasses at Grand Forks

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4RGR_0gjt3KZN00

A Kenworth truck pulling a chisel plow smacked into the Highway 2 overpasses at Grand Forks early Monday, damaging both structures.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the truck pulling the chisel plow was traveling east on Highway 2 around 10:00 a.m., when the oversized plow struck the overpasses, damaging both overheads on the roads.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Karlstad, Minnesota, was charged with operating without an oversize permit and violating height restrictions.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation determined the overpasses were not compromised by the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Grand Forks overpass bridges damaged by farm rquipment

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Several Grand Forks overpass bridges are damaged after being struck by farm equipment. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a truck was pulling a chisel plow on Highway Two Monday morning around 10 a.m. when the plow failed to clear the bridges. The driver, 45-year-old Kristopher...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Karlstad Man Faces Charges Following Bridge/Truck Collision

A truck crashed into an overpass bridge on Highway 2 Monday in Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway patrol, Kristopher Anderson, 45, of Karlstad was headed east in a 2019 Kenworth truck when the chisel plow he was pulling struck overpasses around mile marker 355.5. According to the Highway Patrol report, “the implement caused damage to both overheads.” Anderson suffered no apparent injury in the accident, reported just before 10AM. He faces charges, including operating without an oversize permit, and violating height restrictions.
KARLSTAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks, ND
Accidents
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
trfradio.com

Crime Wave Reported Yesterday In Rural TRF

A series of thefts were reported over a 24 hour period yesterday in rural Thief River Falls. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to theft calls on the 18,000 block of 138th Street Northeast, 184th Street Northeast, and to two calls from separate residences on the 18,000 block of 139th Street Northeast. According to the report, a prescription, ammunition, an ATM card, and change were taken from vehicles at the four residences.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Forest River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash near Forest River Saturday afternoon. 43-year-old Cory Anderson, of Grand Forks, was riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with a group of other motorcyclists on County Road 6. A North Dakota Highway Patrol...
Government Technology

Grand Forks, N.D., Council Considers Shared Scooter Rules

(TNS) — A possible electric scooter sharing system in Grand Forks will continue to be discussed, but some City Council members on Monday expressed concerns about the proposal. Council members first heard about the possibility of the electric scooter system, by Birds Ride Inc., at the end of June....
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kenworth#Nexstar Media Inc
KFYR-TV

43-year-old Grand Forks man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 43-year-old Grand Forks man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was riding on County Road 6 about five miles north of Forest River when he hit a soft patch of gravel road, lost control and rolled over.
GRAND FORKS, ND
froggyweb.com

Lightning strikes pickup in NW Minnesota, driver okay

FISHER, Minn. (KFGO) – A Horace, North Dakota man escaped injury but his pickup was destroyed by fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jason Remarke was driving on Highway 220 near Fisher when lightning struck his truck. When East Grand Forks firefighters arrived shortly before 5...
trfradio.com

Nearly $14k Taken in Self-Checkout Scheme

A Wisconsin woman faces several counts of felony theft after allegedly taking thousands dollars in items from Walmart in Thief River Falls. Luptina Werre, 37, is accused of taking a total of $14,352.74 on five separate incidents, from Walmart from May 28th to July 6th. According to the criminal complaint,...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Alan Adamski, 52

East Grand Forks – Alan M. Adamski, 52, of East Grand Forks, passed away unexpectedly with loved ones by his side on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks. Alan Maurice Adamski was born November 12, 1969 in Greenbush, to Joseph Robert and Esther Annie (Dolney)...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KNOX News Radio

GF schools eye digital signage

The Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission has agreed to allow digital signage at Central and Red River High Schools. The 8 x 10 foot signs would include space for advertisers to generate additional dollars for the schools. One reason given for the request is that unlike elementary and middle schools the high schools do not have PTO’s to fundraise.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Chinese land deal in Grand Forks draws national attention and concern

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grand Forks Air Force Base is at the center of military operations in the U.S. Just last month, the Base was selected to be used to support a low-Earth-orbit satellite mission which will support U.S. military communications around the world. Now, lawmakers from around the country are raising concerns about a real estate deal that could compromise the security of the base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

KX Convo: Sen. Cramer opposed to FuFeng project

"Well, I think everybody has, you know, legitimate reasons for either opposing or supporting the project. And it just may be that some people aren't as in touch, or in tune with the nefarious actions of the Chinese Communist Party, with their economic weapons systems as well as their literal weapons systems," said Cramer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KNOX News Radio

GF could see uptick in utility rates in 2023

The Grand Forks council got another look at the proposed 2023 budget last night (Monday). The plan calls for a 4.13% increase in employee wages next year. The $226 million dollar spending plan includes a general fund budget of $45.8 million. Finance Director Maureen Storstad says the value of the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy