ZZ Top rolling through Greensboro next month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone’s favorite sharp-dressed men are rolling through Greensboro next month.

ZZ Top will play the White Oak Ampitheatre on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. as part of their Raw Whisky Tour.

The tour marks the first period of extended touring the band has embarked on since the death of longtime ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill on July 28, 2021.

