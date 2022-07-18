ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot firefighters responded to deck fire that started at a home in Minot on Sunday

By Brian Gray
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot firefighters responded to deck fire that started at a home...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Fewer grass fires but the same call volume for Minot Rural Fire

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This year, North Dakota firefighters have seen far fewer grass fires than they were battling last year, but in Minot, the call volumes didn’t drop. Last year, North Dakota saw many grassfires like these burning up the countryside because of a drought. “We were...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Deck fire damages southeast Minot home

A small fire damaged the deck and siding of a home in southeast Minot Sunday. Fire crews arrived at a house in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue Southeast to find the homeowner working to put out the fire with a garden hose. Crews quickly extinguished the rest of the blaze.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Chase started in car, ended on foot south of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A chase started on Highway 83 and ended with a crash and a pursuit on foot. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s department, a chase began on Highway 83, south of Minot Monday night when a deputy was initiating a stop on a car for speeding, but the driver took off.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Game and Fish holding annual wildlife photo competition

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Game and Fish is holding its annual Watchable Wildlife Photo competition which has continued since 1989. All submitted photos must be taken in North Dakota of nongame, game species, as well as plants and insects. The photos must be submitted online by...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Accidents
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Accidents
KFYR-TV

Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Minot ahead of North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Budweiser Clydesdales have officially arrived for the North Dakota State Fair. The world-famous eight-horse hitch is scheduled to parade around the fairgrounds from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. They will also be accompanied by a dalmatian, the official Clydesdales mascot since the 1950s. “We are...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Domestic Violence Crisis Center serving more than average

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Domestic Violence Crisis Center has been taking over some programs that used to be run by Lutheran Social Services while dealing with an uptick in the wake of COVID. In their annual report, they said 584 adults and children from Ward County...
WARD COUNTY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota State Fair – 5 Things That WON’T Be Fried This Year

A short road trip definitely worth planning and taking, a tradition that so many people look forward to. The 2022 North Dakota State Fair in Minot is ready to roll kicking off this Friday. What pops into your head when you think of the NDSF or any fair for that matter? I mean they all ( in every city almost ) have so many things in common that people have come to love. The concerts, the rides, the animals, and without a doubt the food, especially the fried foods. Nowadays there doesn't seem to be anything you can't find at the fair that is NOT FRIED.......except for these 5 things You WON'T Find FRIED At The NDSF This Year:
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident
96.5 The Walleye

Floating Gas Prices From Bismarck To Minot

We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot girls soccer stars win national championship with club team

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KMOT) – There’s something about Minot athletes and trophies. Emerson Perrin and Maicee Burke, players on the Minot High girls soccer team, couldn’t attend Monday night’s proclamation at city hall. They were too busy, winning a national championship with their club team, South...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy