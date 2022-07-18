ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

Iron Co. suspect claims dogs knock over gun, shooting woman

By Ryan Marion
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03L6yL_0gjt11xF00

A Utah man has been charged in relation to the shooting of a woman he claims was caused by dogs knocking over a gun.

Iron County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to a mobile home in Beryl on July 13 and found the victim with a gunshot wound in her back. The woman told police she had been driven to the home by her boyfriend, 38-year-old James Allen Cox.

The woman was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital to care for her multiple injuries.

According to the arrest documents, in a follow-up interview with detectives, the woman claimed her and Cox were having an argument and that she had left to live in a nearby trailer. Cox allegedly followed the victim to the new trailer armed with a 22 caliber rifle and continued the argument.

When the woman left the new trailer to get away from Cox, "several dogs came out with her," the documents said. The victims said she heard a gunshot as she stepped of the stairs and "felt immediate pain."

Cox immediately apologized, the woman said, and claimed it was an accident.

Deputies attempted to speak with Cox at his home, but he refused to come out a talk, forcing them to obtain a search warrant to enter the property. Cox claimed his gun had been propped against the wall when it was knocked over by the dogs. He said he took the victim to another mobile home nearby "because he was scared."

During a search of the home, authorities found the rifle concealed behind a blanket and cardboard, along with a bag containing "white crystalline substance along with several smoking devices consistent with the use of methamphetamines and marijuana."

Cox faces multiple charges, including felony discharge of a firearm, tampering of evidence and failure to stop by police command.

Comments / 0

Related
890kdxu.com

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Shot in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- Iron County Metro SWAT officers have arrested a 38-year-old man after his girlfriend was allegedly shot in the back with a rifle last week. A probable cause statement filed Friday says James Cox was arrested early Wednesday after police got a call from Beryl about a woman shot in her lower back. Cox has apparently been accusing her of cheating on him during an argument. Both people say the dogs had knocked over the gun, and it accidentally shot her as she was stepping out of their trailer.
ABC4

Utah woman shot after dogs knock over loaded rifle in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was shot in the back by a loaded rifle that was allegedly knocked over by her dogs in Iron County. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect, James Allen Cox, 38, on six charges after his girlfriend was shot by a rifle during an argument at their mobile home. He had an outstanding warrant from California at the time of the incident.
IRON COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iron County, UT
City
Beryl, UT
Iron County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Eight LDS churches vandalized in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Eight churches were found vandalized early Wednesday morning throughout the St. George and Hurricane areas. St. George Police say the churches belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All targeted churches have similar damages, mainly consisting of broken windows. Six churches...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at Utah Tech University

UPDATE: TUESDAY, 7/19/22, 4:33 PM ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have given the all-clear after no explosive device was found following a bomb threat at Utah Tech University Tuesday. University officials said all buildings have been cleared and are now open. No further information was provided. ———————————————————————————————————————— ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Several Southern Utah Churches Vandalized

(St. George, UT) -- Both Hurricane and St. George Police say a total of 8 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint facilities were the target of vandals overnight Wednesday. 6 of them were in St. George, 2 of the facilities were in Hurricane. All included the same types of vandalism. Police may be looking for a light colored Honda sedan with some damage on the driver's side.
HURRICANE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mobile Home#Violent Crime#Iron Co
FOX 13 News

Cedar City collision with deer totals two vehicles

CEDAR CITY, Utah — An early morning crash outside Cedar City Thursday left two drivers with minor injuries after one of the drivers hit a deer and swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with the second vehicle. Iron County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and said that the...
ksl.com

Extreme heat returns to parts of Utah to start Pioneer Day weekend

ST. GEORGE — Pioneer Day weekend is coming in hot. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of southern Utah, where high temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 110 degrees in and around St. George and Lake Powell for at least Thursday and Friday.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Excessive heat warning issued for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of southern Utah, with temperatures approaching 109 degrees near Lake Powell and St. George. The National Weather Service said the warning goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts through 9 p.m. Friday. “Extreme heat will...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 News

Recount conducted in Utah election separated by 7 votes

ST. GEORGE, Utah — In front of a packed room of observers, Washington County elections workers pulled boxes of ballots and cut the zip ties sealing them. They pulled out ballots and compared a sampling to machine-tabulated results. "They’re literally pulling out the physical batches of ballots and they’re...
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy