Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Thomas County in south central Georgia Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Coolidge, or 8 miles northeast of Thomasville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thomasville, Pavo, Barwick, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Dawesville, Dillon, Hollis, Newark, Patten, Pasco, Oaklawn and Merrillville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BROOKS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO