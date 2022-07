Maryland is known for fresh seafood, and Ocean City is a major hub where steamed crabs, clams, oysters, shrimp, scallops, and all the other delights that come from the Chesapeake and the Atlantic are served in heaps and piles. Whether you're craving steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay or little neck clams dunked in melted butter, you are certain to find a place to satisfy your craving. Here is your guide to all-you-can-eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.

