'Grounded' Video Game Gets Animated Series from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Writer

By Matt Villei
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the ever-growing list of video game adaptations is the survival game, Grounded from Obsidian Entertainment. The upcoming animated TV series will be adapted by Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman and Brien Goodrich, who previously worked as cinematics director for both Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, on board...

IN THIS ARTICLE
