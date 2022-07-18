ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff police: 16-year-old shot and killed in shooting on West 5th Ave

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago
(File: Getty)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

Authorities said that when officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 16-year-old just inside the door of the home. Police said that he was pronounced dead at the scene by officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s body was being taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death. The teen’s identity has not been released due to his age, authorities said.

Investigators said they have two persons of interest are being interviewed regarding the incident. Authorities said both are said to be juveniles.

Police have also said that the shooting appears to be the result of an ongoing altercation. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding on this incident is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

