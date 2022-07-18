ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families of 9/11 victims urge Trump to cancel golf club event

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
 2 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Families of people killed during the 9/11 terror attacks have sent a letter to former President Donald Trump urging him to cancel a golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia at his club in Bedminster, N.J.

Members of the 9/11 Justice group sent the letter to Trump requesting a meeting with him and noting that he previously blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack, according to the letter obtained by UPI.

"The evidence is clearer than ever. The Saudi nation is largely responsible for the death of our loved ones and for the horrific attack on America. And you know it," the letter reads.

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. The Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is scheduled to host an LIV Golf invitational from July 29 to 31.

"We simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of ground zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks," the letter reads.

The group added that the upcoming tournament at Bedminster has caused the 9/11 community "extreme pain, frustration and anger."

"It is incomprehensible to us that a former president of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain," the letter reads.

The group added that it hoped Trump would "reconsider" his business relationship with the Saudi golf league and agree to meet with its members.

"Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis. It was Saudi. Take a look at Saudi Arabia," Trump told Fox News in 2016, the letter noted. "The people came, most of the people came from Saudi Arabia. They didn't come from Iraq."

President Joe Biden has received his own share of criticism after he fist-bumped Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, during a trip to the Middle East last week.

According to Western intelligence, MBS is believed to have been directly responsible for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

"Why don't you guys talk about something that matters?" Biden responded Sunday when asked if he regretted the fist bump. "I'm happy to answer a question that matters."

UPI News

