We Found The Best (Most Unexpected) Place to Shop for PS5s on Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
 2 days ago
As part of HSN ’s 45th Birthday celebration, there are so many items on major sale , from kitchen appliances to style deals. But we suggest you get a headstart on a ton of discounted electronics before the holiday shopping begins. And particularly with the PlayStation 5 bundles that will make the perfect gift for your children. The premium device allows extremely fast load times, crisp audio, and haptic feedback for the ultimate gaming experience. Gaming sets are definitely not cheap, but they’re a better value when you take into account the accessories, vouchers, and even multiple games included in the overall package. Plus, the free shipping and marked-down prices make shopping a bit easier.

Your child can enjoy various PlayStation games nonstop while you can save a couple of bucks, making it a win-win situation for everyone. Whether it’s an NBA 2K22 or Call of Duty Vanguard game set, there is a PlayStation bundle on sale for every gamer’s interest. So, don’t hesitate to take advantage of these discounts happening right now at HSN. Take a look below at the PlayStation 5s on sale for a limited time.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

PlayStation 5 Disc Version Console

Save $60 on this PlayStation 5 that comes with software vouchers and gaming accessories. For just under $100, this disc version offers all the essential pieces for your child to play their favorite games.

PlayStation 5 Disc Version Console

$999, originally $1,059.99


Buy now

PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Your family can immerse themselves in the Spider-Man multiverse thanks to this particular PlayStation 5 set . Along with accessories and vouches, it comes with the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game.

PlayStation 5 with Spider-Man

$1,049.99, originally $1,119.99


Buy now

PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22

Football season might be over right now, but that doesn’t mean it has to completely end. This PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22 lets the game continue without ever leaving the comfort of one’s own home. Get $55 off the set right now at HSN.

PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22

$1,109.99, originally $1,164.99


Buy now

PlayStation 5 Console with Vanguard Game

This PlayStation 5 console comes with a best-selling video game franchise, accessories, and vouches for $85 less. Opt for this Call of Duty Vanguard PlayStation version for the next birthday or early holiday gift.

PlayStation 5 Console with Vanguard Gam

$1,079.99, originally $1,164.99


Buy now

PlayStation 5 Console with NBA 2K22 Game

Give your favorite basketball team off-season support with the PlayStation 5 Console with NBA2K22 . From bundled goodies to accessories, this gaming kit has everything you need to get your go-to team to victory.

PlayStation 5 Console with NBA 2K22 Game

$1,079.99, originally $1,149.99


Buy now

PlayStation 5 Digital Version Console with Accessories and 2 Vouchers

Although a video game is not included in this package, you can still get the digital version of the PlayStation 5 console with accessories and vouchers for under $100.

PlayStation 5 Digital Version Console

$979.99, originally $1,099.99


Buy now

PlayStation 5 Digital Console w/$25 PSN Card

Get double the deal with this special PlayStation 5 Digital Console . Unlike the other discounted PlayStation 5 bundles, a $25 PlayStation network gift card is attached to this one along with $60 off the console set.

PlayStation 5 Digital Console w/$25 PSN Card

$1,009.99, originally $1,069.99


Buy now

PlayStation 5 Console with 3 Games

This 3-in-1 gaming set is a safe bet if you’re unsure which game is their favorite. This all-inclusive Playstation 5 package includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Destiny 2 games. Best part? It’s marked down for $100 less.

PlayStation 5 Console with 3 Games

$1,099.99, originally $1,199.99


Buy now

SheKnows

Ayesha & Stephen Curry Pay a Whopping $400K Over Asking Price For Vacation Home Near Orlando

Stephen and Ayesha Curry celebrated a few loved-up moments after his fourth NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in June. What do most athletes do after a big win? They head to Disney World, but the Curry family is taking it to the next level. Instead of a vacation with Mickey Mouse, they went and bought a home in Winter Park, Florida, close to the Orlando theme park. They will have plenty of precious memories at Disney with their three kids, daughter Riley, 10, and sons Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4, in the future.
ORLANDO, FL
SheKnows

Target Just Put 60,000 Home Items on Sale Ahead of Deal Days — These TK Items Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Between Amazon Prime day and Deal Days at Target, you better get your credit card ready. Seriously, there’s nothing better than having a list of things you’ve been meaning to buy floating around in your head, and then noticing that practically every store you shop at is majorly slicing prices for summer shopping. If you’ve been in the market for anything to spruce up your home, Target just put tens of thousands of items on sale ahead of Deal Days, which starts on July 11, 2022. If you don’t want to wait until then,...
SHOPPING
Salon

Trader Joe's 6 best frozen meals to add to your cart right now

One of the great joys of shopping at Trader Joe's is walking down the vast frozen food aisle, which is generously stocked with an assortment of packaged meals that ring up at affordable prices. It seems like there's always something new for shoppers to discover as they peruse the supermarket's wide selection, which includes Indian, Italian, Mexican, Thai and more choices perfect for lunch or dinner.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling A "Stunning" Console Table That Customers Are "So Tempted" To Buy

Click here to read the full article. Costco is our favorite place to buy dessert (hello, chocolate cheesecakes!). It’s also the best place to get great deals on beauty, like during Costco’s Cetaphil sale that runs through July 24. But don’t let yourself get too dazzled by the Costco bakery and beauty sections, or you’ll miss out on some of the best deals in the store: furniture. Costco is known for having great deals on sofas and sectionals, but the latest furniture item that’s caught our eye is one of the best finds yet. View this post on Instagram A...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Reportedly Swears By the Same Mascara For Long & Voluminous Lashes — Get Two For 43% Off at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. When something’s royal-approved, we can’t help but put it right in our carts. But we found a mascara that’s approved by not one, but two iconic members of the British royal family. For Kate Middleton’s voluminous lashes, she reportedly swears by the Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara for a fuller look. But do you know who else swore by this exact mascara? None other than Princess Diana. It’s true! Her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell said in a YouTube video with Lisa Eldridge that she used three steps for the late princess’ lashes. She used...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Swears by This $9 Tool That Customers Say Is a ‘Must Have’ for Makeup Removal

Click here to read the full article. When something is Drew Barrymore approved, it’s good in our books. Earlier this year, Barrymore took to TikTok to show her beloved fans her nighttime skincare routine to help herself wind down. In the video, she showed the products she’s loving right now, including a sustainable product for removing makeup. She started the video by saying, “I just used my Garnier Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads.” Now it’s no secret that celebrities love Garnier, but we’re itching to know more about this Barrymore-approved pad. Buy: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads $8.99, originally $10.49 The Garnier SkinActive...
MAKEUP
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Apple Watch Series 7 on a rare sale for $120 off during Prime Day

Smartwatches were a thing of the future a couple of years ago. But today, it seems sparkly wrist bling has evolved into smart wrist technology. While the Apple Watch Series 7 offers health tracking, notification alerts, and so much more; it still has the bling that so many people love to wear.
ELECTRONICS
