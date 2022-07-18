ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of cows on roadway block Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola

By Jeff Weiner Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
A herd of cows is blocking all lanes on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

Dozens of cows on the roadway shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County on Monday, after the truck that had been hauling the herd caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Tara Crescenzi said the cattle hauler truck was carrying about 70 cows when its semi-cab began to catch fire around 11:30 a.m. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Samson, Ala., pulled over onto the outside shoulder, exited the truck and opened the cattle door, Crescenzi said.

The cows were able to escape the smoke and flames, but flooded across the southbound lanes at mile marker 226 in Saint Cloud. Fire crews arrived and extinguished the truck, which was towed away, Crescenzi said.

The Turnpike remained closed hours later, as authorities “attempt[ed] to recover the few cows that are left near the roadway,” she said. The highway fully reopened just after 3:30 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

