‘The Outpost’ Star Jessica Green Joins Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama For Amazon; ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Adds ‘Euphoria’s Zak Steiner

By Matt Grobar
 2 days ago
Jessica Green Courtesy of Aleece Young

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Green (The Outpost) is the latest addition to the cast of Ben Affleck’s Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures, in which Affleck will star opposite his Good Will Hunting collaborator Matt Damon.

The untitled sports marketing pic has Damon playing maverick sneaker salesman and former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, with Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, in a story about Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-’80s. It was an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time, but would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete ever, and launched the global, multibillion-dollar contemporary sneaker industry. Pic’s ensemble will also include Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa, Julius Tennon, Joel Gretsch and Gustaf Skarsgård, as previously announced.

Green will play Katrina Sainz, the diligent secretary to Damon’s Vaccaro.

Alex Convery wrote the original script, titled Air Jordan, which was named to the 2021 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays. Mandalay brought it to Skydance Sports President Jon Weinbach, who then secured Vaccarro’s life rights. Affleck and Damon did a subsequent pass on the script and are producing alongside Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, Jeff Robinov, Madison Ainley and David Ellison. Executive producers include Jon Weinbach, Jesse Sisgold, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, John Graham, Drew Vinton, Jordan Moldo and Peter E. Strauss.

Green is an Australian known for starring roles in The CW’s fantasy-adventure series The Outpost and Netflix’s Ausse series Roman Empire, which had her portraying Cleopatra. The actress also recurred on Ash vs Evil Dead and will next be seen in Jamie Lokoff’s indie Sparkle – A Unicorn Tale, slated for release this fall. She is represented by APA and Corner Booth Entertainment.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Zak Steiner (Euphoria) has signed on for a role in 20th Century Studios’ reboot of White Men Can’t Jump. He joins an ensemble led by Jack Harlow, which also includes Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen, Myles Bullock and Vince Staples, as previously announced.

The recently-wrapped film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament. Details as to the character Steiner is playing haven’t been disclosed.

White Men Can’t Jump celebrated its 30th anniversary at the 94th Academy Awards, with Harrelson, Snipes and Perez in attendance. The reboot is being helmed by veteran music video director Calmatic, who mounted the upcoming House Party remake for New Line. Kenya Barris wrote the script with Doug Hall and is producing via his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are exec producing through their Mortal Media banner, alongside Doug Hall and E. Brian Dobbins.

Steiner is best known for his role as Aaron Jacobs—the older brother of Jacob Elordi’s Nate—in HBO’s hit teen drama series, Euphoria. The actor played Reece in Netflix’s rom-com The Perfect Date and has also appeared on series like Difficult People and Jessica Jones. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

