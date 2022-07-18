ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Former Bradford County coroner takes plea deal for theft charges

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The former Bradford County Coroner charged with stealing over $400,000 from an ambulance company has taken a plea deal, according to the court. His trial was originally scheduled to start on July 18.

Tom Carman entered a plea of “nolo contendre” earlier this month, the court said, meaning he does not wish to contend. The plea ultimately means Carman accepted the conviction of the theft charges without admitting guilt.

Carman was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly stealing $431,913 from Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service. Carman had control of the WAES finances from 2014 to 2019. The criminal complaint filed at the time of his arrest said that Carman allegedly stole the money while he was also the Bradford County Coroner.

In 2019, Carman resigned as the CEO of Western Alliance EMS amid financial problems. He said at the time of his resignation that he wanted to focus on being the county coroner.

A pre-sentencing investigation is underway, which will determine how much money in restitution Carman will be required to pay. His sentencing is scheduled for September 30, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Just weeks before his arrest, Carman became the subject of a separate investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney after a video posted on social media allegedly showed him attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex. Carman resigned as coroner a day after the video surfaced.

