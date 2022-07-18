ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Only Murders Music Video, Weeknd's Idol Teaser and More

By Vlada Gelman
 2 days ago
Brazzos’ big hit can now be heard in full.

Hulu on Monday released a full version of “Angel in Flip-Flops” from Only Murders in the Building , along with an accompanying music video featuring Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage.

Written by Martin and Kirker Butler, and produced by onetime Late Show With David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer, the “hit” song was first introduced in the July 12 episode, when it was revealed that “Angel in Flip-Flops” peaked at No. 83 on the German music charts in 1989, shortly before the Berlin Wall came down.

In a statement, Martin says, “I am as proud of ‘Angel in Flip-Flops’ as I am of any work I’ve done that is not that good.”

Watch the video above.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Christina Hendricks ( Good Girls, Mad Men ) has joined Apple TV+’s drama-series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel The Buccaneers .

* Disney+ on Friday, July 22 will release new sing-along versions of seven Disney musicals, including Beauty and the Beast (both the 1991 and 2017 versions), The Lion King (2019), The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride , The Little Mermaid , Moana and Tangled .

* Netflix’s Echoes , a limited series mystery thriller starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer, from EPs Brian Yorkey ( 13 Reasons Why ) and Quinton Peeples ( Runaways ), will premiere Friday, Aug. 19.

* HBO has released a teaser trailer for The Idol , a new series from Euphoria executive producer Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

