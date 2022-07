As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s casting director, Mark Teschner has hired hundreds of actors to appear on the soap over the years as series regulars, recurring players, and even Under-5 performers who have less than five lines of dialogue. In the recent episode of Maurice Benard’s State of Mind YouTube series, the legendary casting director told Sonny’s portrayer that even after all these years and nearly 8,000 episodes, he still gets “a rush” to see the performers whom he selects for a role appearing in the soap.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO