Morgantown, WV

WVU Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

By John Keehan
wvusports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the sixth consecutive year, the West Virginia University volleyball team was named as a recipient of the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the...

wvusports.com

wvusports.com

2022-23 Swimming and Diving Schedule Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2022-23 men's and women's swimming and diving schedule on Tuesday. In the Mountaineers' fourth season at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, the team is set to host seven home events, including the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships for the second time since 2020.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Huskies Report

Huggins Delivers a Message to WVU Fans

The West Virginia University alumni basketball Best Virginia is preparing for the upcoming TBT with the first round of action for the West Virginia region beginning Sunday July 24 as Best Virginia will square off against Virginia Dream. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has watched his group of former Mountaineers...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

The 100 greatest WVU men’s basketball players of all-time: No. 10-6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In this 21-part series, I’ll count down the 100 greatest Mountaineer men’s basketball players of all-time. Admittedly this list is not scientific. It is completely subjective, and obviously opinions may differ. Please feel free to visit our message boards at BlueGoldNews.com to provide your own thoughts on this list, either pro or con.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Introducing Logan Carney, Our New West Virginia Football Beat Writer

I’m excited to be introduced as the newest beat writer for West Virginia football, though I’m hoping some of you already know me. For those of you that don’t, please allow me to introduce myself as a man of wealth and taste. My name is Logan Carney and I am a 2020 graduate of Robert Morris University. I have a bachelor’s degree with a major in communications with a focus in sports communications and a minor in sport management.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvusports.com

Eilert Named Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Josh Eilert, who has spent the last 15 seasons on Mountaineer basketball staff, including serving as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, has been named assistant men's basketball coach at West Virginia University, coach Bob Huggins announced today. Eilert moves into the coaching role...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvusports.com

WVU Health Education Expanded With Shaw Gift

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - A more than $2 million gift to West Virginia University from a dedicated alumni couple is expanding education, health and well-being resources to aid student-athletes, medical students, Mountain State families and more. Wheeling natives David and Dr. Jo Ann Goldbaugh Shaw have built a legacy of innovation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvusports.com

Braithwaite Picked on Final Day of MLB Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite of the West Virginia University baseball team was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 16th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. The Winchester, Virginia, native was the 483rd overall pick and became the third Mountaineer drafted this season,...
WINCHESTER, VA
wvusports.com

WVU’s Brown Likes What He’s Got Returning on Defense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown said last week at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, that he believes this year's defense could be the best he's fielded since taking over the West Virginia head coaching reins in 2019. He rates that unit's overall toughness among its best attributes.
ARLINGTON, TX
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites. Harrison County 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Highest-paying Morgantown jobs for high school graduates

(Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

BMX bike facility coming to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — In a press release on Monday, Senator Manchin announced that $4,681,270 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be awarded to the Mylan Park Foundation for the construction of a BMX sports action facility at Mylan Park. The money is intended to boost tourism in the Morgantown area, and bring […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (July 21)

This week we welcome guest columnist Matthew Sisk, Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness for Upshur County Schools:. School safety is a phrase used so much but a phrase that can never be used too much. But do we understand that phrase, school safety? Schools should not just be safe—they must be safe. The schools house the most valuable resource of any community, our children. Do we understand that we have a role in school safety even if, as an individual, you do not have any children in the schools? If you read the national news, you most likely think school safety is just about doors, it is just about guns, it is just about bullies, security cameras, crisis plans, or law enforcement. However, what the national news does not speak about is that school safety is about continuous commitment.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown set to expand roads

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown will be getting a new look to their roads in the coming years. The hope is those roads will also drive economic growth in the area. The I-79 Chaplin Hill Gateway Project will build the partnership between Mon County Commission and the Mylan Park Foundation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

‘Taste of Morgantown’ to return next month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The culinary event “Taste Of Morgantown” will return next month at a new location after being postponed for two years due to COVID-19. The 12th annual “Taste of Morgantown” will be held at The Track Complex at Mylan Park on Sunday, August 21st.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport business owners attend Lunch & Learn event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Business Retention Committee held a free lunch & learn event at the Benedum Civic Center, which was open to Bridgeport business owners on Tuesday. Lunch & Learn welcomed two special guest speakers, Rick Haney with the Small Business Administration and Matt Borror from the State Economic Development Authority. The […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV

