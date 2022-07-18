WVU Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

This week we welcome guest columnist Matthew Sisk, Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness for Upshur County Schools:. School safety is a phrase used so much but a phrase that can never be used too much. But do we understand that phrase, school safety? Schools should not just be safe—they must be safe. The schools house the most valuable resource of any community, our children. Do we understand that we have a role in school safety even if, as an individual, you do not have any children in the schools? If you read the national news, you most likely think school safety is just about doors, it is just about guns, it is just about bullies, security cameras, crisis plans, or law enforcement. However, what the national news does not speak about is that school safety is about continuous commitment.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO