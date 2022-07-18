HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage On This Nanocrystals Stock

Digital signature cloud company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has fallen (-60%) and lost its CEO in this year's bear market. The enterprise e-signature business took an unexpected jolt higher during the pandemic lockdowns as the work-from-anywhere, elastic office, and hybrid workforce trend took shape. The pandemic boosted DocuSign stock from obscurity in the $30s to a high of $314.76 before cratering back down to earth in the $60s. Investors are begging the question, "how low can this stock go?" A reversion was expected for all pandemic stocks as economies normalize, but shares have fallen over (-80%) off its 2021 highs. This seems a bit extreme, but we are also experiencing a bear market that is punishing stocks with slowing growth and lack of profits.

STOCKS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO