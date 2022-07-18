ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

First female fighter pilot assigned to Navy's Blue Angels Demonstration Team

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luN6a_0gjspxNU00

NAS PENSACOLA, Florida — The Navy has announced that for the first time in 76 years, a female pilot will join its famed Blue Angels demonstration team.

Lt. Amanda “Stalin” Lee is among six officers selected to join the team for the 2023 air show season, the Navy announced on Monday.

Lee is a F/A-18 pilot who enlisted in the Navy in 2007 and was an aviation electronics technician. She later was selected to join the Seaman-to-Admiral Commissioning Program, where she received a bachelor of science in biochemistry at Old Dominion University. She received her commission in 2013.

She became a naval aviator in 2016 and later completed deployments in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and other NATO exercises.

Lee is currently assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

According to The Associated Press, the team selects fighter pilots, support officers, and other officers to relieve departing members.

The other selected 2023 officers include:

F/A-18E/F demonstration pilot:

  • Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, of Baltimore, Maryland.

Events coordinator:

  • Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught, of Englewood, Colorado.

C-130 demonstration pilot:

  • Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, of Osceola, Indiana.

Maintenance officer:

  • Lt. Cmdr. Greg Jones, of Cary, North Carolina.

Flight Surgeon:

  • Lt. Philippe Warren, of Williamsburg, Virginia.

The team, named after a famed 1940s New York City nightclub, celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

Defense One

A Success in Norfolk Should Also Be a Warning

When it comes to hardening military infrastructure against climate change, the good news is that a Norfolk, Virginia, flood-control effort and some other projects are coming to fruition. The bad news is that far too little work is underway elsewhere—and while major construction projects can take a decade to complete, floods and extreme weather are already here and will get worse. As lawmakers debate the 2023 budget request, they must remember that the kind of resilience and energy-efficiency efforts proposed by the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security are not just urgent but overdue and in need of acceleration.
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in the 1800’s, African Americans served in the U.S. Army Calvary unit called the Buffalo Soldiers. Today their memory is alive and well across the country, but the Buffalo Soldiers of today ride iron horses. You may have seen a few extra bikes in town last week for the annual Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club national convention.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

Heat emergency with your pet? Don't be surprised if your ER visit requires a drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With temperatures as hot as they are, veterinarians say it's important to keep your pets inside to avoid heat stroke and other emergencies. "Recently, we actually saved a police dog. He was working outside and his temperature went up to 107 degrees and we were very lucky...they brought him in immediately," said Dr. Julie Nelson, an emergency veterinarian at Bay Beach Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Planning a trip to Virginia? Well, you’re going to want to save time in your itinerary to delve into all the best things to do in Virginia Beach. It’s not just all about beautiful beaches at this East Coast gem—although they are stunning!. If you’re into dazzling...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
odu.edu

Old Dominion University announces selection of Alicia Monroe, M.D., to serve as Chief Integration Officer

Monroe, who comes from the Baylor College of Medicine, will coordinate efforts to establish an academic health sciences center with EVMS and Sentara Healthcare. As part of a comprehensive, ongoing effort to establish an academic health sciences center with Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in partnership with Sentara Healthcare, Old Dominion University has selected Alicia Monroe, M.D., to serve as its Chief Integration Officer and Senior Advisor to the President, effective Sept. 6, 2022, for a two-year period throughout the planning and implementation process. In this role, Dr. Monroe will lead the University's Integration Management Office by providing oversight and support of the continued and critical work with EVMS, as well as other partners, to strengthen health-focused academic program offerings, world-class research in both existing and new specialty areas, and state-of-the-art clinical care, as well as expand the workforce pipeline for needed health care workers.
NORFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

Elections: Branch faces Kowalewitch, Porterfield, Remick in crowded race for Virginia Beach council District 6

VIRGINIA BEACH — City Councilmember Linwood Branch, who was appointed last year to represent the Lynnhaven District and formerly represented the Beach District, faces three candidates in this year’s race to represent the newly created District 6. They are Richard “R.K.” Kowalewitch, a businessperson who has sought office...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
