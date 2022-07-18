50 Years Ago: Binghamton Police Officer William Holbert Died

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Two men from the Miami area have been sentenced in connection with a nationwide gas station skimming scheme including here in the Southern Tier. Hugo Hernandez, age 35, of Miami Lakes, Florida, was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for his roles in an access device fraud conspiracy and a money laundering conspiracy. Marlon Palacios, age 38, of Cape Coral, Florida, was sentenced today to four months in jail for his role in an access device fraud conspiracy and for committing aggravated identity theft. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO