ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBF News Radio 1290

50 Years Ago: Binghamton Police Officer William Holbert Died

By Bob Joseph
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Binghamton police officer who was killed in the line of duty a half-century ago initially wanted to become a cop in New York City but his family convinced him that would be too dangerous. 26-year-old William Holbert Jr. was shot in the head when he responded to a...

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for Dunkin’ purse snatcher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for any information on a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a chair in Dunkin’ Donuts. EPD posted a photo taken from a security camera showing the woman in the Dunkin’ location on Madison Avenue in downtown Elmira. Police said that the woman was […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman sentenced for 2020 stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been sentenced in connection to a stabbing in the City from two years ago. Teleema Brooks was sentenced to five years probation each for one count of 2nd-degree Assault and 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief, according to the court. The sentences will run concurrent with each other.
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 4, 2022 through July 10, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 10 traffic tickets were issued. The police also reported the following arrests. Joshua J Clapper, age 37 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retail Stores#Germany#Priest#Violent Crime#First Ward#The Evening Press
PennLive.com

Security worker shot to death on ‘Law & Order’ set in N.Y.: police

NEW YORK — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday as he guarded a “Law & Order” film set in Brooklyn, police said. The unidentified victim was providing security and guarding equipment trucks for the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” film crew on North Henry Street near Norman Avenue in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m. when the gunman approached, the sources said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced on weapons charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced in connection to a felony weapons charge from early this year. Ryan Mahood-Coolbaugh was sentenced to three to five years of parole for the charge of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, according to the court. The Court says that Mahood-Coolbaugh […]
ELMIRA, NY
94 KXZ

State Police Arrest Oneonta Man Following 23-Hour Standoff

It was a situation that arose at about 8:00 pm on Saturday in Oneonta, NY with State Troopers arriving at the home of an Oneonta man whose residence is located near the Farmhouse Diner on State Route 7 on Emmons Hill Road. According to State Police, their intention was to interview him for his involvement in a theft from Price Chopper in Oneonta on June 20th.
ONEONTA, NY
News Channel 34

Binghamton man wanted for Grand Larceny

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jordan Ryder on an outstanding Grand Larceny warrant and is asking Broome County Residents for assistance. Ryder is a white male who is 6’3″ and weighs 165 pounds, He is known to frequent the Bigelow...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist killed in Westchester crash

NEW ROCHELLE – A 20-year-old New Rochelle man lost his life when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Echo Avenue, New Rochelle Police said. City Police said the accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Woman, 26, accused in beating, pepper-spray attack at Staten Island McDonalds that left female victim with busted nose

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman participated in a group robbery where a female victim was pepper sprayed and beaten in Stapleton, authorities allege. The 39-year-old victim suffered a broken nose during the melee that began after Ashley Stewart, 26, of Mariners Harbor, and three suspects who remain at large accosted the victim in the vicinity of 501 Bay St. in Stapleton at 8:30 p.m. on July 4, according to police and the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WNYT

Albany, NYC men admit to conspiring to sell drugs

Two men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell fentanyl and cocaine. Ramion Burt, 45, from Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, who’s from the Bronx, admitted to driving from Albany to New York City to pick up fentanyl and cocaine to sell. On the way back to Albany, the...
News Channel 34

Two Men sentenced in gas pump skimming scheme, including Broome Co.

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Two men from the Miami area have been sentenced in connection with a nationwide gas station skimming scheme including here in the Southern Tier. Hugo Hernandez, age 35, of Miami Lakes, Florida, was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for his roles in an access device fraud conspiracy and a money laundering conspiracy. Marlon Palacios, age 38, of Cape Coral, Florida, was sentenced today to four months in jail for his role in an access device fraud conspiracy and for committing aggravated identity theft. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).
ALBANY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy