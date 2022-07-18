ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Three Orphaned Bear Cubs Transferred to SDHS Ramona Wildlife Center

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0BMV_0gjsjHOE00
One of the three bear cubs was transferred to the SDHS’s Ramona Wildlife Center. Photo courtesy SDHS

Three orphaned California black bear cubs have been transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation over the past two weeks, it was announced Monday.

Two of the cubs came from Valley of Falls in the San Bernardino Mountains, and the third from Lake Arrowhead. The bears all arrived on separate dates, after being rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The first two — who arrived July 9 and 12 — are siblings around five months old.

According to Fish and Wildlife, they became orphaned after their mother, who was conditioned to seek food from humans, was killed by a person while attempting to break into a cabin in Valley of the Falls.

The third, unrelated cub arrived on Friday. The cub’s mother is believed to have been hit by a car near Lake Arrowhead.

At the Ramona Wildlife Center, the Project Wildlife team will provide an environment where the cubs can practice their natural skills and get the proper nutrition they need to grow. They will eventually be released back in the wild where they belong.

“Typically, the cubs would stay with their mother for about two years,” said Andy Blue, campus director of SDHS’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “Cubs can be weaned at six to eight months but remain with their mother to learn to hunt and forage. Without their mother to protect them, young cubs of this size can be predated by other bears, mountain lions, coyotes and other predators.”

Following a physical examination and quarantine, the cubs will be housed at the Ramona Wildlife Center in a large outdoor enclosure until they are old enough to be released back into the wild. The bears are given access to trees, shrubs and natural substrate in the outdoor enclosure.

According to SDHS, they also get acclimated to the weather and have more opportunities to run, climb, play and forage for their food. The Project Wildlife team works to reduce human contact with the cubs, to reduce their risk of habitation or food conditioning, and increase their chance of survival in the wild.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

7 Chimpanzees Rescued from Shuttered California Refuge and Transported to Florida Sanctuary

Seven chimpanzees have found a forever home after they were rescued from a shuttered wildlife refuge in California. The chimps — nicknamed the Sunrise Seven — were transported from the now-closed Wildlife Waystation near Los Angeles to a Florida animal sanctuary, Save the Chimps, according to a press release from Chimpanzees in Need, an emergency fund created to help move these primates to new homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Ramona, CA
City
Lake Arrowhead, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Bears#Bear Cubs Transferred#Sdhs
Indy100

Zoos lay on icy treats to keep animals cool in heatwave

Zoos across the UK have taken extra precautions to keep their animals cool amid the soaring temperatures, with some offering icy treats and others shutting their gates to the public. After the Met Office issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday, animal parks such as...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Experts Suggest Extinct Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Still Populate Remote Forests

Even though the last confirmed sighting of the ivory-billed woodpecker was in 1944, ornithologists believe the bird may still exist in isolated hardwood forests in the Southeast of the United States. Its enormous size gave it the heavenly-sounding moniker "Lord God bird." After ornithologists, including Geoffrey Hill of Auburn University,...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Jax Hudur

Study Finds Dogs Descended from two Populations of Ancient Wolves

Dogs are thought to be descended from wolvesPhoto by Kieran White on Unsplash. From sniffing out drugs in airports to helping people with disabilities as guides, no animal is closer and more beloved to us than dogs. Most of us can’t imagine a future without dogs. However, dogs were not always mankind’s best friend. They were once ferocious predators that roamed the wilderness.
dailyphew.com

He Finds An Injured Wild Fox In The Road And Brings Him Home As His Best Friend

Some people view wild animals as companions, while others view them as foes. The world is still split between those who have the compassion to care for our fellow forest and jungle creatures and those who do not, because they see these extraordinary beings as ferocious beasts who do not deserve our respect and care but rather as violent beings who should be avoided at all costs.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Female bears ‘may choose dens near humans to keep threat of males away’

Female bears sometimes choose to live closer to humans in a bid to keep themselves and their new-born cubs safe from male bears, a new study suggests.Researchers looked at changes in the habitat characteristics of dens used by females to give birth to cubs.Led by conservation experts at Nottingham Trent University and European partners, they monitored populations of brown bears in the Cantabrian mountain range in northern Spain over 20 years.The findings suggest the more dominant and experienced females may pre-emptively occupy the best locations, with good food resources and at higher altitudes and near to rugged terrain.Our findings may...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Monster Elephant Seal Emerges From Ocean, Sends Family Screaming From Beach

A huge elephant seal recently surprised a family on a beach in Baja California Sur. It crawled up on the beach, sending them fleeing from the massive mammal. In a video posted by a news outlet out of Ciudad Constitución, the family quickly gets up from their chairs and scurries away when the seal inches itself out of the water. It looks like the seal just wanted to find a new place to rest. It bypasses the family and comes to a stop in the sand, settling in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

That lone, craggy gum tree on a farm? It's a lifeline for koalas

Certain eucalyptus trees on farms have added nitrogen due to the fertile soil. Despite dangers, koalas will travel from bushland to reach these trees and feed on their nutritious leaves. Farmers should pay heed to this, the University of Sydney researchers say. Scattered, isolated farm trees may be postcard-perfect, but...
ANIMALS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy