The Aurora Apartments on Worcester’s Main Street will soon undergo a renovation that will bring 85 affordable apartments to the city. Of the 85 studio apartments, 30 will be reserved for those with extremely low incomes or transitioning out of homelessness, according to a news release by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development. The Community Builders manages the apartment building at 660 Main St., which was built in 1898 as the Aurora Hotel, and Open Sky Community Services will provide supportive services to residents.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO