A fire at a Oceanside scrap yard resulted in thick plumes of smoke Monday.

Firefighters responded to a fire with heavy smoke the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage site in the 1000 block of West Airport Road around 7 a.m., according to North County Fire Protection District.

It was not immediately known how the fire started. Smoke was visible from the freeway.

–City News Service