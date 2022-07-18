ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Tosha Oliver named principal of Sandy Creek High

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new principal will lead Sandy Creek High into the school year this fall. Tosha Oliver, who most recently served as an assistant principal at Westlake High of Fulton County Schools since 2013, was approved as the school’s new principal by the Fayette County Board of Education at their July 11...

