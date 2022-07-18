Tosha Oliver named principal of Sandy Creek High

Regular Board meetings scheduled on monthly basis each calendar year. Gwinnett County Board of Education meetings are set every calendar year in January. The meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of each month in the Board room at the school system’s J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center (ISC), located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee. Each month, the Board of Education’s regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings, except executive sessions, are open to the public. Gwinnett County citizens are encouraged to attend Board of Education meetings so that they can become better acquainted with the operation and programs of the school system. The remaining meetings for the 2022 calendar year are scheduled for the following dates: August 18, September 15, October 20, November 17, and December 15. Meeting dates for 2023 will be adopted at the January 19, 2023, meeting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO