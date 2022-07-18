ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

The New Depot Players presents 'Urinetown'

By From staff reports
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Depot Players will open its new season this week with “Urinetown, The Musical.” This funny and touchingly honest musical won numerous awards when it opened on Broadway in 2002, including three Tonys. With music by Mark Holllman and lyrics by Hollman and Greg Kotis, “Urinetown”...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Snapping Shoals EMC members attend Annual Meeting

CONYERS — Stormy weather Thursday curtailed some of the activities and events scheduled for Snapping Shoals EMC's Annual Meeting, but the friendly, laid-back atmosphere was the same as ever. As with the past two years, registration for the meeting at the Georgia International Horse Park was conducted as a...
CONYERS, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Beloved ATL Breakfast Staple Is About To Open Another Location In Trilith

An Atlanta institution in unsurprisingly expanding to the ever-growing and thriving community of Trilith. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
cobbcountycourier.com

What makes the Cobb elementary school logo resemble the Nazi eagle?

[This is a From the Editor opinion article by Larry Felton Johnson, the Editor and Publisher of the Cobb County Courier]. Eagle icons are not uncommon. The eagle is on the historic coat-of-arms of many European nations, and the eagle is also the U.S. national symbol. The depression-era Works Progress Administration (WPA) used a stylized eagle as its logo.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include First Lady’s visit to Athens

First Lady Jill Biden is due in Athens this afternoon: she and US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the University of Georgia. UGA is the last leg on a three-state for the wife of President Joe Biden. A committee that is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

University of Georgia names its 40 Under 40

ATHENS — Four graduates of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences are among the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. Among the young alumni finding creative solutions to world problems, leading businesses and serving their communities are four honorees from CAES: a lawyer, a veterinarian, an industry representative and a medical resident.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mills
Person
Beth Clark
Person
Bertolt Brecht
Person
Addison Brown
Person
Kurt Weill
Person
Casey Johnson
WRBL News 3

Georgia school logo resembling a Nazi symbol sparks outrage

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities between the logo and a Nazi symbol. The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it immediately halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta following condemnation on social media.
MARIETTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont leases former Walmart for expansive medical offices

COVINGTON – Piedmont has leased 25,000 square feet of space in the Shoppes at Martin’s Crossing, about 1 mile from the Piedmont Newton Hospital campus, for medical offices. The shopping center will be renamed Eastside Crossing and is adjacent to the popular Eastside Trail. Renovations are slated for completion in early 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Madison, Georgia

Gas prices are finally starting to go down a bit, so now is the perfect time to go on a mini road trip. While we can’t stress just how much we love Atlanta, it doesn’t hurt to get out of the city and explore the rest of Georgia every once in a while, whether that means heading north for Blue Ridge or Helen or hitting 85 South to visit LaGrange. On the off-chance that you’ve already heeded our advice and hit all of those places, don’t worry because we’ve got another low-key destination ready for you: Madison, Georgia.
MADISON, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#Gotham#Ndp
Greater Milwaukee Today

Henry Payne: Road tripping to a Georgia raceway in the Cadillac XT5

BRASELTON, Georgia — Three years ago, I watched here at Road Atlanta Raceway as a blood red, V-8-powered Cadillac DPi-V.R prototype streaked ahead of a snarling pack of IMSA race cars into Turn One on its way to a convincing victory at the Petit Le Mans 10-Hour endurance race.
BRASELTON, GA
pickensprogress.com

No more across-the-board free school lunches

Parents urged to fill out free/reduced applications. After two years of universal free school lunch that was part of pandemic relief efforts, parents will have to pay in full for students’ meals unless they qualify for free and reduced rates. The change came last month after Congress did not renew waivers that made the free lunches possible.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Atlanta Magazine

Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia

For over 40 years, Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia has been committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients in an atmosphere of professionalism, compassion, and caring. We are honored to be part of Atlanta’s Top Doctors. ARG physicians are double board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. Our providers have extensive experience in the diagnoses and management of connective tissue diseases. We offer an array of services that support the treatment of our patients, including a newly renovated in-house infusion suite, laboratory services, and ultrasonography. Our infusion nurses and administrative staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. We assist patients with insurance prior authorizations, pharmaceutical benefit programs, and provide insight to your healthcare choices and costs. Conveniently located in the Northside Doctors Centre, our office is pleased to offer in-person and telemedicine appointments. Our mission is to help our patients recapture their lifestyle, and we look forward to serving your healthcare needs.
ATLANTA, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy