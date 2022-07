ATLANTA, GA -- SEC Media Days are well underway as fans of various teams continue to listen in on what the coaches and players comment on plans for the upcoming season, but one story still remains important for all of those involved. The feud regarding Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher continues to be the center of attention since it began in late May.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO