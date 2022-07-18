ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official 2022-’23 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Schedule

By Thomas Beindit
Cover picture for the articleThe 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no...

The Clemson Insider

Clemson flips former Michigan commit, adds top 2024 prospect

Clemson and Erik Bakich picked up verbal commitments from two prospects Wednesday. The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2024 righthanded pitcher Chayce Kieck and University Liggett School (Detroit, Mich.) 2023 shortstop Jarren Purify announced their commitments to the Tigers via social media on Wednesday afternoon and evening, respectively. Purify becomes the...
247Sports

Michigan hockey announces 10-game non-conference schedule

The Michigan hockey team has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23, and it lines up to be an action-packed affair with both in-state and national opponents. The Wolverines' season formally begins Oct. 1 in an exhibition against Windsor, then the regular season kicks off a week later with a home series against Lindenwood Oct. 7-8. The Lions will be making their Division-I debut this season, after winning their four cluh hockey national championship this past Spring. The St. Louis-based program is coached by former Detroit Red Wings player Rick Zombo.
Cheddar News

HGTV’s 'Bargain Block' on Restoring Homes in Detroit

Hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas joined Cheddar News to talk about the focus their HGTV show "Bargain Block" has on restoring homes in the city of Detroit, the process behind finding the perfect places to fix up, and how they got started in the Motor City. "Detroit was popping up on social media a lot as this great place to do renovations, so I flew out. I took this red eye, 5 o'clock in the morning, landed, never had been to Michigan, and it was really great," Bynum said. “We found a couple of houses that we loved, and it just kinda took off from there.”
