Take a look at Carmelo Anthony’s fab condo in N.Y. arts district for sale for $12.5M

By David Caraccio
 2 days ago
NBA star Carmello Anthony has re-listed his gorgeous $12.5 million Chelsea residence in New York after redesigning the home, according to The Agency real estate firm.

A video shows the home’s refreshed look after being on the market for the same price in 2020 before the COVID pandemic struck, according to a representative with The Agency. The New York City condo spans 4,556-square-feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

“The home now benefits from a complete refresh with a clearly defined flow and enhancements ranging from an updated color palette in the kitchen and select spaces, polished stone throughout, designer lighting, matte-finished solid rift and quartered white oak floors, and a custom slat wood wall in the primary bedroom giving it a spa-like retreat feel,” said listing agent Aaron Seawood of Triplemint in an email to the Sacramento Bee.

Located at 508 West 24th St., in the West Chelsea Arts District, the space is expansive and offers private outdoor space and views of the city.

The home is accessed via a private elevator with double-door access to the north and south wing of the home. Ten-foot-tall ceilings soar above solid rift and quartered white oak floors. There are wall spaces for displaying private art collections. Whether your day includes comfortable relaxation or lavish entertaining, the spectacular southern wing obliges.

“This massive full-floor loft is one-of-one, a sanctuary that maximizes privacy and entertaining equally with two elevators opening up to each wing of the home,” Seawood said. “I particularly love the flexibility of the space to accommodate a bevy of uses and the abundance of natural light from north, east, and south exposures from approximately 75-foot of casement windows overlooking the High Line. The private terrace is also a major win.”

A media room can be used for movie nights, with its custom-built bar, cigar humidor and 500-bottle, temperature-controlled wine room.

Residents of the boutique luxury condominium have a slate of amenities, including a full-time doorman, a state-of-the-art video intercom security system, fitness room, private storage, bike room and a massive common courtyard with gas grills.

“Outside of the serenity I feel in the great room, my favorite is the moody media room that has been tailored for the ultimate retreat to escape the bustle of the world with a wine cellar, cigar humidor, and bar,” Seawood added. “And if that’s not your thing, the ability to have another bedroom or work from home space with en suite spa bathroom is heavenly.

“Lastly, this boutique building is sandwiched between premier art galleries on a side block in the Chelsea Arts District affording privacy and VIP access simultaneously,” he added.

Anthony, 38, last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s a 10-time NBA All-Star.

