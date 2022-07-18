ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Djed Spence to Tottenham transfer deal is still done. Kind of. We think.

By Dustin George-Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur are still set to announced the transfer of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. This is a fact. At least we think it is, because it still hasn’t happened. Despite Tottenham and ‘Boro having a “breakthrough” in his negotiations and Spence successfully completing a medical at Spurs on Friday — he...

DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce Djed Spence as sixth summer signing

It’s another DONE DEAL. After weeks of stalled negotiations, Tottenham Hotspur have formally announced the signing of right wingback Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. He becomes Tottenham’s sixth signing of the summer, an incredible haul already and there are still multiple weeks left to go in the window. According...
Tottenham’s healthy financial situation will keep them dangerous this transfer window

Perhaps in large part due to qualifying for this year’s Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in their most productive financial situation in quite some time. Over the years Spurs have been criticized for their reluctance to back managers and spend significant capital. Instead, it has been off the field where Spurs have made decisions to invest heavily.
Samuel Edozie Close to Bayern Leverkusen Deal -report

Samuel Edozie is set to join Bayer Leverkusen. He has visited Germany but has rejoined Man City’s under-23s for training in Croatia while a fee is agreed.(via @SamLee) Edozie is a talented prospect but the fee and way City is clearing books seems to make this a real good deal.
Klopp Talk: Harvey Elliott Like “a New Signing”

In the opening weeks of the 2021-22 season, Harvey Elliott looked to have earned himself a place in Liverpool’s best eleven. Given the Reds are one of the consensus best clubs in the world and Elliott was just 18 years of age, that’s no small thing. However, following...
Report: Spurs shifting transfer focus to selling unwanted players

With the arrival of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, Tottenham have now made six additions to the first team, and it’s still only the middle of July. The transfer window doesn’t close until September 1 at 11:00 p.m. in the UK. But that doesn’t mean Spurs’ window is over....
Barcelona still trying to do a Raphinha with Jules Koundé as Chelsea push for deal — reports

Barcelona are still hoping to convince Jules Koundé to wait for them as they conjure more money out of thin air by mortgaging off yet another part of their storied club. And even if they are still unlikely to match the terms of Chelsea’s offer to both the player and his current club, Sevilla, even after all that, they seem to be taken seriously still for whatever reason — sportingly noble or perhaps something a lot less grandiose.
Zach Steffen to Middlesborough Official, No Buy Option Deal

Zack Steffen has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. There will be no buy option for Boro and City will re-evaluate him next summer. The 27-year-old goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 campaign with Chris Wilder’s Championship outfit. A 29-cap USA international, Steffen has made 21 appearances during his two...
Fan Letters: Is Alex Neil trying to prove a point in pre-season?

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Having just watched the Sunderland game tonight I can only assume that Alex Neil was trying to prove to KLD that his squad has no strength in depth and that strong replacements are required as soon as possible.
How Oleksandr Zinchenko will allow Mikel Arteta greater flexibility

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer from Manchester City. That is notable because City are often seen as a guide for how Mikel Arteta will want Arsenal to play, a comparison perhaps borne out of slight laziness. The principles, though, are similar, and while there are some differences—for example, I think Arteta is both more pragmatic and has less desire to use a false nine than Guardiola—Guardiola’s use of Zinchenko, and full backs in general can be illustrative.
Rumour Mongering: West Ham Rekindle Oxlade-Chamberlain Interest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed signs of promise in his first pre-season appearance and again in his second—right up until the moment the 28-year-old was forced to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury. It’s the latest setback for a player whose Liverpool career has for some time seemed to be...
Gold
I am ready to be hurt again

Manchester United’s first XI got a solid hour of play in against Crystal Palace in a 3-1 preseason win on Tuesday. It was a really nice display of attacking football from Erik ten Hag’s side, who utilized the full-backs well and were able to do what United have struggled to do so much over the last few years: break a team down.
Anthony Martial is primed for resurgence, is he ready?

Several months ago, I was in the city of Seville when a dog tried to bite me. It had surreptitiously slipped from its owners’ attentions and pounced at my leg for no discernible reason. Only a panicked, less than flattering stumble backwards saved my calf muscle from being ripped into and torn apart. Or so I thought. A quite clearly unperturbed man in his 50’s came amiably ambling over, chuckling in a highly pococurante manner. Don’t worry about him, he advised me soothingly. He has no teeth. Upon closer inspection, I realised it was true. This canine had been defanged. He had less teeth in his head than your average mummy. His bark is literally worse than his bite, the man added, somewhat ruefully. It was a strange start to the day, and I pondered it’s meaning as I headed to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to watch Anthony Martial play.
Neymar Offered to Manchester City -report

French magazine L’Equipe is out with anew report and it’s a doozy. Neyamr has been offered to Manchester City by PSG leadership (not Mbappe) as they look to shed salary. The merry go round is back after last week’s talks, and this time Manchester City do not seem to be biting as the report also included City are refusing talks until some things are clarified. While it was not said what, one has to imagine its wage related and Pep Guardiola’s final say has also yet to be factored in.
James McAtee a wanted man, Manchester City intend to keep him

James McAtee is wanted by roughly half the clubs in the Premier League and Championship but the expectation is that he will stay at Man City. A good problem to have here. The goal for for both sides seems to be for him to get good first-team exposure next season. (via Sam Lee)
Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest on free transfer

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal after seeing his contract at Old Trafford end in June, via David Ornstein. He rarely featured for the Red Devils in the last couple seasons, and it was long expected that he would leave when his contract expired. He will stay in the Premier League, hoping to aid Forest’s efforts to stay up after earning promotion from the Championship last season.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, July 20

Good morning everyone. you know, i thought yesterday was wednesday. By popular demand, and because last week’s friendly overshadowed it, today we are recapping Sonny’s best goals of the 2021-22 season. We concluded our countdown last week, with his gorgeous strike against Leicester taking the overall top spot!...
