ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Uber settles US lawsuit over disabled rider 'wait fees'

By JUSTIN SULLIVAN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395mbJ_0gjsFpfm00
Prosecutors say that riders with disabilities wrongly charged 'wait' fees because they needed extra time to get into cars are in line for cash compensation due to a settlement negotiated to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit. /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Uber will offer several million dollars in compensation to tens of thousands of passengers with disabilities who were charged extra fees, US prosecutors said Monday.

The case brought by the US Department of Justice centered on disabled passengers allegedly being made to pay wait charges because they needed extra time to board vehicles.

Under the settlement, Uber will issue credits to more than 65,000 eligible riders that are worth double the amount of wait time fees they were ever charged, which could potentially amount to millions of dollars.

The ride-share company also agreed to pay over $1.7 million to riders who complained to Uber about the fees, and $500,000 to other impacted people.

"People with disabilities should not be made to feel like second-class citizens or punished because of their disability, which is exactly what Uber's wait time fee policy did," said assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke.

Uber said it was "pleased" by the settlement.

"Prior to this matter being filed we made changes so that any rider who shares that they have a disability would have wait time fees waived automatically," the company said.

Uber charges a fee if a driver has to wait more than two minutes to pick up any passenger, but the Department of Justice said applying those fees to riders with disabilities amounts to unlawful discrimination.

Under the terms of a two-year agreement, Uber will continue to waive wait time fees for riders who need more time to board because of disabilities, and ensure refunds are easily available in event such fees are wrongly charged, prosecutors said.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US airlines post profits, but struggle to boost capacity

Strong travel demand has enabled the biggest US airlines to return to profitability, but efforts to restore capacity back to pre-pandemic levels face manpower and cost challenges. For one thing, while business travel has come back partly, McNally believes it may never fully hit its pre-Covid level due to the greater use of virtual meetings.
TRAVEL
AFP

California enacts gun control law inspired by Texas abortion ban

California's governor signed into law Friday new gun control legislation modeled on a controversial legal approach used in Texas to curb access to abortions. Officials in the heavily Democrat-leaning state of California, where there is solid support for abortion rights as well as for strict gun control measures, decided to push for new legislation that uses the same controversial legal mechanism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Photo triggered Amazon murders of journalist, guide: AG

The murders in June of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon were likely sparked when they sought to photograph a boat belonging to their killers, the Attorney General's office said Friday. Pereira had asked Phillips to photograph the boat, according to a statement from the office that said this detail may count as an aggravating factor in sentencing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Us Department Of Justice#Vehicles#Afp Uber
AFP

US moves to ban word 'squaw' from federal lands

US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold the position, is finalizing steps to remove the word "squaw" from all federal lands because the word has historically been used as a slur against Indigenous women. There have however been attempts by some Native Americans to reclaim the word in its original, non-offensive form.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden seeks to mobilize on crime and climate ahead of midterms

Climate change in Massachusetts on Wednesday, gun control in Pennsylvania on Thursday, next week -- law and order in Florida. That comes after he sought to revive his climate change agenda on Wednesday in the northeastern state of Massachusetts, and ahead of a visit Monday to Florida -- at the invitation of an association of African-American police officers -- where he will also participate in a campaign meeting with his party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Eight ex-officials to face trial for Mexico metro collapse

Eight former officials will face prosecution over a Mexico City metro crash that left 26 people dead and dozens injured last year, a lawyer said Wednesday. No official serving under current Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, another presidential hopeful, has been charged in connection with the crash.
TRAFFIC
AFP

AFP

72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy