WASHINGTON, D.C. — Up for Growth, a member network committed to solving the nation’s housing shortage and affordability crisis through data-driven research and evidence-based policy, on Tuesday released a groundbreaking report that finds housing underproduction in Kentucky has reached 13,206 homes, an increase of 459 percent since 2012, ranking the state 30th in the United States in terms of the severity of its housing deficit.

