ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Clinical trial for fibromyalgia

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a condition that causes pain all over the body. We’re learning about Fibromyalgia...

who13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
who13.com

Easing pain and inflammation with turmeric

It is a super food that’s been used for centuries to provide health benefits. Now it’s therapeutic properties could be a game changer for you. Doug Ware from Vidafy Global share the impacts of their turmeric. He is hosting a Pain and Inflammation Summit on July 23rd from...
ALTOONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
West Des Moines, IA
Health
newschannel20.com

Hy-Vee pharmacists can now prescribe COVID-19 antiviral drug

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KHQA) — Hy-Vee pharmacies will now now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, throughout its eight-state region. The antiviral medication helps treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. Earlier this month,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Boone County Hospital Announces Staffing Change

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C, who moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She...
cbs2iowa.com

New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Cheer squad supports families fighting cancer

The Southeast Polk Cheerleaders are known to cheer on more than just their team. The squad is also known for raising money for Cancer Awareness each year. SEP Cheer Coach Marci Keesee and Cheer Parent Representative Heather Williamson talk about the cancer awareness fundraiser. You can connect with the Southeast...
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibromyalgia
KCCI.com

KCCI's Laura Terrell welcomes new member to the family

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a new face to her growing family. Terrell’s new son, Oliver Daniel Terrell, was born Tuesday morning. She said Ollie took his sweet time getting here, but he is well worth the wait. Terrell also...
DES MOINES, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Keeping pets cool in the summer

Hot summer weather means we need to be extra aware of how the heat is affecting our four-legged friends. Bone-A-Patreat Owner April Lawrence shares advice to keep our pets safe and cool. Bone-A-Patreat has four locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, Urbandale, and now Altoona! For more information on each...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
KCCI.com

New footage shows dog attack on south side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
weareiowa.com

Woman's weight loss of over 30lbs is TYPICAL using ChiroThin Program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Urbandale's Monica Lesher talks about the success she had on Dr. Vince Hassel's ChiroThin Weight Loss Program and how she lost 32 pounds in 42 days. Monica says the BEST PART of the program was that she felt SO MUCH BETTER! When she "cleaned up her eating" so many things were better...it was amazing to see the differences. See the AMAZING DIFFERENCES yourself by scheduling a visit with Dr. Vince Hassel by visiting www.weightlossindesmoines.com.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy