Clinical trial for fibromyalgia

An Iowa nurse with a history of drug addiction was hired at a rehabilitation center days after being fired from a nursing home where patient medications had gone missing, state records show. Kathlene Roush of Des Moines continued to find work as a nurse even after the Iowa Board of...
It is a super food that’s been used for centuries to provide health benefits. Now it’s therapeutic properties could be a game changer for you. Doug Ware from Vidafy Global share the impacts of their turmeric. He is hosting a Pain and Inflammation Summit on July 23rd from...
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines nurse's license is suspended after being accused of stealing drugs from patients at multiple nursing homes. The Iowa Board of Nursing says Kathlene Roush has had a history of drug addiction over several years. Documents allege she stole medication from nursing homes...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KHQA) — Hy-Vee pharmacies will now now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, throughout its eight-state region. The antiviral medication helps treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. Earlier this month,...
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C, who moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She...
DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
The Southeast Polk Cheerleaders are known to cheer on more than just their team. The squad is also known for raising money for Cancer Awareness each year. SEP Cheer Coach Marci Keesee and Cheer Parent Representative Heather Williamson talk about the cancer awareness fundraiser. You can connect with the Southeast...
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a new face to her growing family. Terrell’s new son, Oliver Daniel Terrell, was born Tuesday morning. She said Ollie took his sweet time getting here, but he is well worth the wait. Terrell also...
Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
Hot summer weather means we need to be extra aware of how the heat is affecting our four-legged friends. Bone-A-Patreat Owner April Lawrence shares advice to keep our pets safe and cool. Bone-A-Patreat has four locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, Urbandale, and now Altoona! For more information on each...
BOONE, Iowa — Boone resident Lori Harvey is still mourning the loss of her husband Thomas, who lost his battle with cancer in April. Last month, she says a letter arrived at their home addressed to him. And it read that he owed Iowa Workforce Development $467 in overpaid...
MURRAY, Iowa — A lemonade stand in a Clarke County town is bringing in a lot of cash — all thanks to two young girls who want a better experience at their little league fields. Young players in Murray are playing ball at a brand new baseball complex.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
Shawn Johnson East says it has been awhile since she has been in Des Moines due to COVID. She and her family reside in Nashville now, but she finally made a visit back home recently. She returned to the gym that she trained to become an Olympic Gold Medalist, Chow's Gymnastics and Dance in West Des Moines.
I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
The Iowa State Fair is a "Must See Sometime in Your LIfetime" event. Whether it's live music, livestock, equipment displays, or new products for farm and home, the Iowa State Fair has it all. This year's fair is from August 11th thru the 21st in Des Moines, Iowa. It's been...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shawn Johnson East returned to the mat Monday – this time, with two kids in tow. The Iowa native and former Olympic gymnast brought her children, 11-month-old Jett and 2-year-old Drew, to West Des Moines to meet the man that coached her up to the biggest stage in the world.
