ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Stepping into the stirrup: Keiser University Tallahassee OTA students gain hands-on learning of equine therapy

keiseruniversity.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeiser University Tallahassee students are hitting their stride with new learning opportunities outside the classroom. “Each horse walks different and they have a different posture,” said student Darlene McCrae. “Putting that towards therapy and how it can help kids do different things that they’ve having struggles within their daily...

www.keiseruniversity.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keiseruniversity.edu

Keiser Football Partners with Orange Bowl and Sports Commission for Youth Clinic

Keiser University Seahawk Football staff members recently took part in the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance Clinic held in Belle Glade, Florida. “Tuesday’s Orange Bowl Youth Camp was a great opportunity for us to work with some of the best youth athletes in the country from Belle Glade,” Head Coach Doug Socha said. “Partnerships like these are tremendous for South Florida. They not only give us a chance to work with groups in areas like Belle Glade, but they also provide an opportunity for young athletes to be their best.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Thomasville, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Thomasville, GA
Thomasville, GA
Education
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stirrup#Ota#Disability#Occupational Therapy
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
WJHG-TV

Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Blood found seeping from condo, 3 people dead in domestic dispute

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead after a domestic dispute at the Paradise Cove Condominiums on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police responded to a welfare check at the condominium after a 911 call said there was blood seeping from inside the home. The first officers on the scene discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman—no age available yet on the last victim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pets
WCTV

Leon County deputies net drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man wanted under a drug warrant Monday in the Capital Circle area. Lloyd Seay, 41, was taken into custody after deputies found more than 15 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to a press release. The narcotics unit was performing a proactive operation when it noticed Seay in the area of Mahan Drive and Capital Circle, deputies say.
WFLA

Florida woman charged in alleged fentanyl death of 2-year-old

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Lauderdale woman was charged in the alleged fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old child. According to a NBC Miami report, Gertrude Desir, 27, was arrested Thursday in Fort Lauderdale after police found her in an abandoned house. Broward Assistant State Attorney Eric...
WMBB

Four arrested in Bay Co. after high speed chase of stolen vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four men were arrested after a pursuit in Bay County late Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a gold Honda was reported stolen by the FSU Police Department in Leon County around 10 p.m. A short while later, Troopers and Bay County deputies attempted to pull the car […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Deputies make arrest in weekend Crawfordville vehicle burglaries

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the Crawfordville area this past weekend. Investigations of the reports commenced Saturday morning. According to WCSO, deputies were able to track down the burglar from a mobile app on...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

Guilty verdict in Tallahassee murder caught on tape

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury deliberated for six hours Thursday before finding Artez Adams guilty of murder. He’s accused of shooting a man in front of his 12-year-old daughter in May 2020 and court documents say the entire confrontation was caught on surveillance video. Testimony in Adams’s trial...
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy