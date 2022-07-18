ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Sankey on the state of College Football Playoff expansion

By Daniel Morrison
 3 days ago
Andy Lyons / Staff PhotoG/Getty

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey fielded questions on a variety of topics during his media availability at SEC media days. Among the topics that Sankey touched on was College Football Playoff expansion.

Prior to the announcement that Texas and Oklahoma would be moving to the SEC, the College Football Playoff Working Group proposed expanding the playoff to twelve teams. In that model, the top six conference champions and six at-large teams would make the playoff. However, in many ways, expansion was stunted by conference realignment, as everyone waited to see the new structure of college football.

Greg Sankey explained the initial logic of a 12-team playoff.

“I walked into one of the first meetings when we were looking at the format and said if we want to expand eight teams for the playoff with no automatic bids, I’ll have that conversation,” Greg Sankey said.

“But moving to an eight-team playoff and granting what were going to be six automatic bids and reducing at-large access is unwise.”

Greg Sankey made the point that in 2014, the eighth best team wouldn’t have made the playoff but the 20th best would have. He feels that would hurt the game’s credibility. Sankey also clearly feels differently about playoff expansion now. He still believes in it, but he doesn’t have the same belief that as many conferences deserve bids every season.

“If we’re gonna go back to square one, then we’re gonna take a step back from the model that was introduced and rethink the approach. Number of teams. Whether there should be any guarantee for conference champions at all. Just earn your way in. There’s something that’s healthy competitively about that.”

Greg Sankey did also mention that there was a meeting about College Football Playoff expansion in June. He said he walked in with some concerns, but he left feeling positive about the path forward.

Nick Saban reveals injuries for pair of key defensive backs

Alabama is notorious for having depth at the defensive back position, but at SEC media day head coach Nick Saban revealed two injuries in that room to two key players in the secondary. Saban said that senior Khyree Jackson and sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry both have been injured this offseason and had “limited work in spring practice until now.”
Josh Heupel addresses end of game fiasco between Tennessee and Ole Miss

The finale of the vs. Ole Miss football game in Neyland Stadium last season went down as one of the more memorable moments of the entire year. Former Vols coach Lane Kiffin took his shiny new Ole Miss squad into Knoxville and came away victorious against Josh Heupel’s club. But the Rebels didn’t depart the field until after UT fans serenaded it with mustard bottles, golf balls, beer cans, you name it. Whatever Tennessee fans had available to launch onto the field to express their malcontent, they did.
Top-15 Cam Scott sets first official visit

Cam Scott is the No. 13 ranked player in On3’s 2024 rankings. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is the leading scorer (11.3 points on 49.6-percent) for one Team United team, which is one of Nike’s EYBL best 16u teams. “I want to prove that I have consistent energy,” Scott...
Kentucky reaches out to 5-star Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier is the top-ranked point guard in the 2023 class. With Collier’s recruitment winding down, a hitch may have been thrown in the wagon, Kentucky. “Kentucky contacted me about two weeks ago,” Collier said. “They have shown a little bit of interest, but I am not sure what is going to happen with them right now.”
4-star WR Joshua Manning committing Thursday

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning will be announcing his college commitment Thursday night at his high school. Manning is ranked as the No. 303 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
How Shane Beamer engineered a culture change at South Carolina

ATLANTA — The SEC has plenty of head coaches with eccentric personalities. From Mike Leach to Lane Kiffin and Sam Pittman, there’s no storage of characters. Add Shane Beamer to the list. South Carolina’s second-year head coach has frenetic energy. He’s overly expressive, and will glad-hand anyone he...
2023 prospects on the cusp of adding a 5th star

On3 released an update of the 2023 On300. The updated ranking saw six prospects earn their fifth star from On3, bringing the current total to 21 entering the fall. We’ll ultimately finish with 32 five-stars every cycle. Important evaluation points like the senior season and national all-star games remain.
Scarlet Sunrise: Six Buckeyes change jersey numbers for upcoming season

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Power of Buckeyes brand, logo already opening doors for Jim Knowles

The summer offseason is in full swing, and Lettermen Row is trying to survive it with our annual Position Week breakdowns. By the time all nine units and coaching staff at Ohio State have been covered, training camp and media days will nearly have arrived, and the return of football in the Horseshoe will be just around the corner. Our offseason preview weeks come to a close with the loaded Buckeyes coaching staff.
Top 50 Aidan Mizell narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell of Orlando (Fla.) Boone High has narrowed his list to three schools– Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder will announce his college decision on July 29th. Mizell went in-depth on his finalists. “They’re an up and coming program and I have a...
